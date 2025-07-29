Liverpool contract rebel ‘confirms to Kylian Mbappe the team he will play for in 2026’

Ibrahima Konate and Kylian Mbappe could be playing for the same team soon.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has made it clear to Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe which team he will be playing for in 2026, according to reports.

The Reds have been busy bringing players in this summer with Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike the four big-name signings through the door so far.

There are also rumours that Liverpool will look to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle this week with the Reds preparing a British record bid for the striker.

But Liverpool will also need to sell some players with Luis Diaz nearing the exit door and the Reds prepared to sell Darwin Nunez after the Uruguayan fell down the pecking order under Arne Slot last term.

Konate is a player who Liverpool do not want to sell this summer amid interest from Real Madrid, who have been rumoured to be interested in a deal this summer or when his contract runs out in a year’s time.

The France international has so far rejected two new contract offers from Liverpool but journalist David Lynch recently commented that he’s heard that Konate is prioritising a renewal at Anfield over a move elsewhere.

Lynch said on the Sports Mole YouTube channel last week: “Real Madrid are clearly interested aren’t they – there is no question about that! But speaking to people close to Konate, I still get the feeling that his priority is to renew with Liverpool and there are talks there, but it is kind of stuck at the moment.

“I don’t think it has reached the point of no return and the player has definitely decided he wants to go to Real Madrid, I don’t get that feeling at all.

“That’s not to say that it won’t end in that way because that possibility is 100 per cent on the table, but we are still in the moment where there is hope there will be a breakthrough.”

Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke doubts a move will happen this summer but thinks it is a “real worry” that Real Madrid could sign Konate on a free transfer next summer.

O’Rourke told Football Insider recently: “I don’t see a move happening this summer. It would have to be a very good offer from Real Madrid to convince Liverpool to sell Konate, even though they don’t want him to run down his contract.

“You’re probably looking at over at least £40million to sell him now. I’d imagine Konate will end up staying at Liverpool this summer.

“The club will hold further talks with him to try and convince him to sign a new contract.

“So the player is in the box seat here, he can stay at Liverpool and talk to interested clubs in January with his contract running down as well.

“It’s a real worry for Liverpool because they’ve seen Trent Alexander-Arnold leave the club and they don’t want to see Konate do the same.”

And now Spanish website Defensa Central claims that Konate ‘has not hesitated to speak with Kylian Mbappé in recent hours’ over a potential move to Real Madrid.

Konate has ‘confirmed to Mbappe the team he will play for in 2026’ with the the Reds centre-back making ‘it clear to the Bondy native that his plan is to sign with Real Madrid in July 2026 and join his compatriot and friend’s Real Madrid on a free transfer, unless Liverpool makes him an off-market offer.’

Real Madrid are now ‘on the right track’ to sign Konate with their head coach Xabi Alonso asking president Florentino Perez ‘to make an extra effort’ to sign the Liverpool star this summer.