The future of Ibrahima Konate is still up in the air.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the “small details” that are currenlty stopping Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate signing a new contract.

The Reds have had some bad luck at centre-back this season with summer signing Giovanni Leoni picking up a season-ending injury in September after Liverpool failed to get a deal over the line for England international Marc Guehi in August.

That has left Konate and Virgil van Dijk playing the majority of games this season, despite poor form, due to the lack of back-up options.

France Under-21 centre-back Jeremy Jacquet will arrive in the summer from Rennes in a deal that was sealed in the winter but Liverpool could now have to strengthen further in that area.

Despite Romano revealing last week that a deal for Konate was advancing, David Ornstein of The Athletic said over the weekend that discussions had reached “an impasse”.

Ornstein said on NBC Sports: “Ibrahima Konate will be out of contract this summer and my latest information is that his situation is at an impasse.”

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After Ornstein’s update, Romano has now clarified his previous comments on a deal advancing with the salary numbers “almost okay” and just “some small details” holding up an agreement.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Why the new contract is not official yet? How is the status? Let me clarify something. Last week I told you guys that the deal is advancing to the final stages between Ibrahima Konate and Liverpool but it’s not done yet.

“Done means agreed, signed, approved by lawyers on club and player side, and that’s not the case yet. Why advanced? Because the numbers of the contract are almost okay when it’s about the salary.

“So the agreement on those numbers are quite okay. But there are some small details, but still important to clarify between Konate and Liverpool.

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“And those details are regarding some clauses into the contract. I’m not talking about release clauses. I’m talking about specific clauses that they are discussing Liverpool and Ibrahima Konate.

“Clauses into the contract can be, for example, the bonuses linked to trophies and these sort of things. So the guaranteed salary is almost okay but there are some clauses to clarify.

“That’s why the new contract is still not green light signed tomorrow. That’s the point. But advancing to important stages in the recent weeks. So let’s wait for the outcome of these details before we know what’s going to happen with Ibrahima Konate.”