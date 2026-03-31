Konate hints at Liverpool stay in latest interview: ‘People will forget every bad season we had’

Ibrahima Konate looks likely to leave Liverpool in the summer.

Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate has hinted that he could stay at Anfield despite his contract situation remaining unresolved.

The Reds have been thin at centre-back this season after they failed to get a deal over the line in the summer for Marc Guehi, who now plays for Manchester City, after Crystal Palace pulled out of a deal at the last minute.

The Merseysiders have been relying on Konate and Virgil van Dijk staying injury free with new signing Giovanni Leoni picking up a season-ending injury in September.

Liverpool, who have Joe Gomez to cover, weren’t panicked into a new centre-back signing in January with midfielder Ryan Gravenberch also able to play there if needed.

The Reds could be faced with more issues in that position in the summer with Konate yet to sign a new contract despite his deal coming to an end in June.

Konate has also been linked with a potential move to Real Madrid – but Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this month that interest has cooled for now.

READ: Premier League sack race: More managergeddon on cards with five bosses still under threat

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The situation with Ibrahima Konate is the situation that Real Madrid stopped a few months ago.

“I think it was November or something like that.

“They stopped the conversation.

“Now, if Ibrahima Konate can’t agree a new contract at Liverpool, let’s see what’s going to happen.

“At the moment, again, is still on standby, still nothing advanced, but, for sure, Real Madrid will be busy with defenders, and we will be here to keep you updated.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Liverpool ‘take lead’ with £61m ‘offer’ for Everton star as Reds join ‘four-way fight’ for Palace standout

* Liverpool ‘squeeze hard’ for £61 Everton star; ‘everything indicates’ exit amid Real Madrid interest

* ‘Don’t interfere in my work’ – Hungary coach takes swipe at Liverpool boss Slot

Reliable journalist David Ornstein recently revealed that talks with Konate are now “constructive” over a new contract as Liverpool attempt to find an agreement.

Ornstein told The Athletic FC Podcast: “I think there’s constructive conversation around that one.

“I do think there is still a will on both sides, player and club, to try and find an agreement.

“It’s not there yet, but the conversations, from what we hear, are continuing and are pretty cordial.”

And now Konate seemed to hint he will be at Liverpool beyond the end of the season as he talked about potentially winning the Premier League title.

Speaking about Liverpool’s struggles this season, Konate told ESPN: “We bring new players, we will adapt, we will try to understand each other and at a point, with time, we will win a trophy.

“We will have success and when we win the Premier League or Champions League, people will forget every bad season we had because now we won the league last season. This is just part of the success and we have to be relaxed because we have amazing fans, we have to stay together, and the success will come for sure.”