Liverpool centre-back has responded to suggestions that he has received a “new offer” to extend his contract at Anfield amid interest from Real Madrid.

Konate is the most valuable footballer who could become a free agent next summer as he has entered the final year of his contract.

Last season, Konate had a sensational campaign as he shone alongside Virgil van Dijk to help Liverpool win their 20th Premier League title.

However, Konate’s form has fallen off a cliff this season as he has become a weak link in Liverpool’s defence and has rightly been heavily criticised.

Konate’s decline has come while his future at Liverpool is in doubt, as he is yet to pen a contract extension and is being linked with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that the Reds have submitted a ‘new proposal’ to Konate as they look to fend off competition from elsewhere to retain him beyond the summer.

Despite this, Konate has now shut down claims that he has been offered a new deal, but his agents are “still discussing with Liverpool”.

“As for me, I’ve seen a lot of things, particularly in the media. I saw that Liverpool made me a new offer recently,” Konate said.

“I don’t know where that info comes from. But now, my agents are still discussing with Liverpool. I hope my decision will be made and that I’ll be able to announce what I’ll do very soon.”

On joining Liverpool, he added: “Before my transfer was announced, the manager Jurgen Klopp warned me: ‘Your status is going to change’. A day after the announcement, my Instagram account had tripled its followers.

“In Liverpool, football means everything. The heart of this city beats to the rhythm of the Reds.

“It wasn’t so much my new surroundings that shocked me, but the sheer size of the club.

“Everything is different. After signing for Liverpool, without having even trained, I was recognised on the other side of the world on holiday with my family.

“I discovered quickly that the media pressure is huge. A bad performance can have serious repercussions, whereas at RB Leipzig, our every move wasn’t scrutinised. The football is different, too. Unforgiving. The slightest mistake is seriously punished.”