Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate is looking to change clubs in the summer transfer market with Real Madrid ‘pushing’ for his signature, according to reports.

The Reds have moved early to bring in players that Arne Slot wants this summer with Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong headlining their five signings so far this summer.

Now Liverpool could have to turn to more outgoings with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher, Nat Phillips and Jarell Quansah the players to depart so far this summer.

There have been rumours that Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Konate could leave before the summer transfer window closes with speculation that the Reds could look to cash in for a good price.

Selling Konate would severely weaken the Liverpool backline with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Rhys Williams their only other centre-backs.

There have been claims that Konate has rejected two offers of renewal at Anfield with reports claiming Liverpool are ‘willing’ to sell him to Real Madrid for the right price this summer.

And Spanish website Fichajes insists that Real Madrid are now ‘pushing to convince’ Konate to join and has become Los Blancos’ ‘main target to strengthen their defensive core’..

With the France international only having a year left on his contract, ‘a possible exit for the French international hasn’t been ruled out, especially if a compelling offer comes from the Spanish capital’.

Real Madrid have ‘already initiated contact with the player’s entourage and highly values ​​his physical ability, tactical acumen, and versatility at the back’ with the defender now ‘a top priority’ at the Bernabeu.

The website adds that Real Madrid have been told by Liverpool that they ‘must submit an offer of €50m’ to get their man with the Premier League side not ‘considering any reductions for their first-choice defender’.

Former Liverpool defender Markus Babbel reckons Konate should remain at Anfield and ask himself why he would want to leave ‘the best club in the world’.

Babbel told Gameshub: “Ibrahima Konate should stay at Liverpool. Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world, but I’m not sure you can enjoy playing there because of the pressure and expectation on your shoulders.

“Liverpool is a huge football club and are one big family; everyone looks after each other. You can still earn the best money playing for Liverpool and you’re playing in the best league in the world. What more could you want?

“As far as competing to be the best, Liverpool play a great style of football as well. I saw a similar style to Liverpool while watching Paris Saint-Germain against Madrid in the Club World Cup semi-final; PSG dominated the game! If you join Real, you might be going to the best club in the world, but they are definitely not the best team, and I can’t see them becoming the best team in the next couple of years.

“If I was in Konate’s position, I’d ask myself why I’d want to leave the best club in the world?”