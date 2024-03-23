Kuyt backs Alonso for Liverpool job as Bayer Leverkusen’s next destination is decided

Former Liverpool team-mate Dirk Kuyt is backing Xabi Alonso to become the new Reds boss as “sometimes good things come very quickly”.

Liverpool are on the lookout for a new manager after Jurgen Klopp announced earlier this year that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season.

Dirk Kuyt: Sometimes good things come very quickly

Xabi Alonso is still the bookmakers’ favourite to replace Klopp at Liverpool with Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim, Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and Germany’s Julian Nagelsmann all other rumoured options.

Kuyt played alongside Alonso at Liverpool during his playing career and the Dutchman could instantly tell the Spaniard would become a manager.

“Well, you know, if you look at former team-mates and players, sometimes you doubt they can become a coach and then you see them doing really well in a management job. But, for Xabi, I think in my mind definitely he was like a future coach,” Kuyt told the Liverpool Echo.

“I followed him and the steps he made in his career. I think he did very steady to manage a couple of U23s teams but then he had his first opportunity at Bayer Leverkusen and I think it was the right step.

“It is down to him that he has brought them to the next level because suddenly he is challenging for the league title in Germany and that is something that is very special.

“Now Xabi is there and I think people almost cannot believe that someone other than Bayern Munich are going to win the league. That shows the quality of a manager like Xabi Alonso.

“People can say maybe it has come too quick but sometimes good things come very quickly and for me, definitely, he was always a guy during our playing time that was always thinking about the game; thinking tactically; talking always tactically outside of the pitch.”

Alonso ‘would join Bayern Munich and not Liverpool’ if he leaves Leverkusen

But the chance of Liverpool landing Alonso as their new manager has taken a blow with Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg insisting the Bayer Leverkusen boss will choose Bayern Munich over the Reds if he chooses to leave the Bundesliga leaders.

Plettenberg said on Sky Sports: “Bayern are pushing for him but there are no negotiations. Talks have taken place, no negotiations. It’s difficult to get him, but Bayern Munich is optimistic.”

Plettenberg went on to add: “Clubs like Liverpool and Real Madrid want to sign him. But, again, our clear information: If he would leave Leverkusen in the summer, he would join Bayern Munich and not Liverpool.”