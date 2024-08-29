Liverpool land Slot signing No 2, with Italian attacker Chiesa ‘thinking of trophies’ immediately

Liverpool have confirmed their second signing under Arne Slot, with Federico Chiesa coming through the door, immediately saying yes following a phone call with Richard Hughes.

It has taken until the final week of his first window in charge at Anfield, but Slot is now moving quickly to improve his squad. On August 27, he got goalkeeper Giorgio Mamardashvili through the door.

Two days later, Juventus winger Chiesa has joined the club. In a video on Liverpool’s social media, the Italian suggested he thinks very highly of the club when it comes to silverware.

“When I think of Liverpool I think of trophies, of victories, in the Champions League at Anfield,” Chiesa said.

“It’s really emotional for me, I can’t wait to hear the anthem, and to hear all the 60,000 Liverpool fans signing You’ll Never Walk Alone.

“I will give everything for this shirt and for the fans. Forza Liverpool.”

On the Liverpool website, the Reds’ newest signing suggested sporting director Hughes had to go little convincing, with Chiesa immediately being open to a move.

“I’m so happy to be a Liverpool player. When Richard Hughes called me and he said, ‘Do you want to join Liverpool?’ – and the coach called me – I said yes immediately because I know the history of this club, I know what it represents to the fans.

“So, I’m so happy and I can’t wait to get started,” he said.

The move is subject to international clearance. Liverpool have not reported the fee paid to Juventus to Chiesa, however, reports state he will cost just £10million upfront, with £2.5million to be added, dependent on the Reds winning the Premier League and Champions League.

For a player who has consistently scored and assisted throughout his career, when fit, that seems a steal. But fitness will be a concern, with Chiesa missing essentially a full season three years ago, and more football in the following few campaigns.

