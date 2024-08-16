According to reports, Liverpool have ‘made a last attempt’ to sign Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi after he snubbed the Premier League giants.

In recent weeks, it’s emerged that the Spain international is Liverpool‘s top summer target as head coach Arne Slot has been keen to sign a new No.6.

Zubimendi shone for Real Sociedad last season and was heavily linked with Arsenal earlier this summer, but they are now targeting Mikel Merino as a cheaper alternative.

The Real Sociedad academy product has a £51m release clause in his contract. Initially, it was widely believed that Liverpool would pay this fee and the player favoured a move to Anfield.

The 25-year-old would have been a brilliant signing for the Reds, but it surfaced on Sunday night that he has decided to reject a move to the Premier League club.

A report earlier this week revealed the main reason for Zubimendi rejecting Liverpool, who are unlikely to sign an alternative before this transfer window closes.

Zubimendi was subsequently expected to commit his future to Real Sociedad by penning a contract extension, but The Times‘ Paul Joyce claims talks are proving to be ‘problematic’.

READ: F365’s 2024/25 season predictions: De Ligt and Solanke to flop or fly, first manager sacked, Ipswich thrive



Joyce revealed.

‘Sociedad told Zubimendi he would have to trigger the clause himself rather than Sociedad coming to an agreement with Liverpool. In other words, he would have to force his way out of the club that means everything to him, when he wanted to walk out of the front door with their blessing. ‘He opted not to do so and that was the moment the deal collapsed. Interestingly, two separate sources said on Tuesday that discussions on a new contract for the player were now proving problematic, with Sociedad, presumably, on the receiving end of a game of hardball.’

According to a report in Spain, this has prompted Liverpool to ‘make a last attempt’ to sign Zubimendi as they are ‘willing to pay the clause of 60 million euros or even pay something more’ after ‘calling on Tuesday’.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ten Hag will not be sacked and Liverpool will finish above Arsenal – it’s predictions season!

👉 Liverpool signing PL star to replace £19m man ‘can’t be discounted’ as Slot’s side ‘really like the player’

👉 The best and worst possible outcome for every Premier League team in 2024/2025

Liverpool are said to ‘have gone all out by offering him a contract that financially tripled his current salary’, but it is ‘assumed he will reject the proposal in the next few hours and that he will not leave Real this summer, which would mean that he will continue wearing the blue and white shirt for another year.’

Speaking on Friday morning, Slot addressed Liverpool’s interest in Zubimendi, saying they will “go forward” with the players they have.

I’ve said many times already that our squad is really strong and it’s not so easy to find players who can help us or improve the squad,” Slot said.

“Zubimendi was one of them to be fair, but he decided not to come. We go forward with the ones we have.

“Endo did well in pre-season. We’re in a good place. Richard is trying to strengthen the squad. Zubimendi decided not to come, we did every effort. If a player decides not to come then it’s obvious he’s not coming.”