Liverpool eye ‘last major opportunity’ for ‘significant transfer’ as Gakpo exit plan is revealed

Liverpool see the summer transfer window as the “last major opportunity” for them to sell Joe Gomez for a “significant” fee, according to reports.

The Reds have been struggling with injuries in defence this season as they considered signing Lutsharel Geertruida – who is loan at Sunderland from RB Leipzig – ahead of the winter transfer deadline to give them options until the end of the campaign.

Liverpool didn’t sign Geertruida or another defender in the January market and are currently relying on Dominik Szoboszlai to play at right-back while they wait for Jeremie Frimpong to get fit.

Injuries to Frimpong, Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley have seen Liverpool another injury or two away from disaster this season and they will look to reshape their squad depth in the summer.

Gomez, who has had a bad time with injuries throughout his career, was out for a few games in January and the beginning of February – but is now available for selection in a big boost to Liverpool.

However, Caught Offside claim that Serie A side AC Milan are ‘leading’ the race to sign Gomez in the summer and it ‘looks increasingly likely that Liverpool could cash in on Gomez this summer.’

Despite Gomez being happy as a squad player in recent years, it now seems the England international is ‘now more open to a new challenge’ away from Anfield.

A source told Caught Offside: “Liverpool are keen to reshape their back line with younger, specialist profiles. Gomez is no longer seen as indispensable but rather as a valuable market asset. With his contract expiring in 2027, the summer of 2026 is viewed as the last major opportunity for the club to secure a significant transfer fee.”

Some Liverpool supporters have been disappointed with Cody Gakpo’s contribution this season after Luis Diaz left in the summer transfer window to join Bayern Munich.

The Netherlands international, and Mohamed Salah on the opposite flank, have not reached the levels hoped of them this term and now Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke reckons Liverpool could “open the door” for Gakpo in the summer.

O’Rourke said: “If Liverpool were to bring in another left-sided attacker in the summer then maybe that potentially could open the door for a move away for Cody Gakpo.

“But he’s under contract until 2030…by all accounts, he remains happy at the club even though he does come in for a bit of flak from some Liverpool fans for his performances.

“He’s clearly still seen as a key man by Arne Slot, because he keeps picking him.”