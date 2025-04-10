According to reports, a ‘last-minute offer’ to Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has ‘boosted’ FC Barcelona and done the Spanish giants a ‘favour’.

Salah has been heavily linked with an exit over the past year as his current Liverpool contract is due to expire at the end of this season.

The Egypt international is one of the most valuable footballers who is in line to become a free agent this summer, but it’s emerged that he is set to remain at Liverpool beyond the end of this season.

Several European and Saudi Pro League clubs have been mooted as possible destinations for Salah, but it’s also been widely reported that his preference is to remain at Liverpool.

This has been a great season as the Reds are set to win their 20th Premier League title and Salah has arguably been the best player in the division with 27 goals and 17 assists.

Earlier this week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Salah is close to signing a new contract.

Romano said: ‘Mo Salah, closing in on new deal at Liverpool as agreement is now at the final stages.

‘Club confident to get it done soon, same for Virgil van Dijk who recently confirmed positive progress made. Salah and #LFC, expected to continue together.’

A report in Spain claims Liverpool’s supposed ‘last-minute offer’ to Salah is ‘to be accepted’ and that it’s ‘done Barcelona a favour’.

Barcelona are said to be ‘breathing a sigh of relief’ as Salah’s exit ‘would have triggered a domino effect’ with Raphinha ‘marked as a top target’ by the Anfield hierarchy.