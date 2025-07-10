Liverpool reportedly ‘remain interested’ in Anthony Gordon and are preparing a ‘late summer move’ for the Newcastle winger, who has a ‘private’ value.

The Reds won the Premier League in Arne Slot’s first season in charge, and want to go back-to-back. They are compiling a squad perfectly capable of doing so, with Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez strengthening the champions.

Another star could soon join, with Newcastle attacker Gordon having been eyed for some time.

Football Insider reports Liverpool ‘remain interested’ in him and are ‘plotting a late summer move’. Gordon was said to be ‘very keen’ on a move to Anfield last summer, and it’s believed he’s still ‘open to a move’.

Newcastle don’t want to lose Gordon – who was directly involved in 16 goals last season – as they are showing the same reluctance to sell him as they are other star players, but ‘privately value’ him at £100million.

There is continued speculation about the future of current Liverpool left-winger Luis Diaz, and though their position is reportedly that they ‘will not sell him’ this summer, the player himself is angling for a move away.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Diaz has ‘once again made it clear’ that he is open to leaving Liverpool if a ‘really exciting offer’ arrives.

However, the Reds have so far blocked approaches from Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Bayern director Max Eberl has ‘held new talks’ with Diaz’s entourage of late, though. They remain keen on the forward, who they know would move there.

While no agreement has been reached, and no offers have been sent yet, Bayern are ‘trying’ for the winger.

Liverpool interest in fellow winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has also been reported, and they are said to see his €70million (£59m) move to Paris Saint-Germain in January as a benchmark for the sale of the more experienced Diaz.

If that sort of bid were to be sent for Diaz, and Liverpool were to accept it, they’d be a long way to Newcastle’s valuation of Diaz, while it’s not known what PSG would want for Kvaratskhelia, and it’s probably likely that they don’t want to lose him at all.

In any case, the Reds have the chance to make some money from Diaz if they were open to it, and that should pave the way for another big signing.

The Colombian outperformed Gordon last season, though, so there’d be little surprise if they didn’t accept offers, choosing to keep faith with Diaz for now.

