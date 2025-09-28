Liverpool have been told how they can land a LaLiga superstar

Liverpool have been told that though a deal for a LaLiga superstar will be “difficult,” an offer “around the £100million mark” should be enough to land him.

The Reds are the side to beat in the Premier League at the moment. That’s to be expected for a club who won the title at a canter last season, but they have kicked this term off in spectacular fashion.

From their first five games, they had five wins, but slipped to a late defeat against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

In any case, Liverpool clearly have one of the very best squads in the Premier League, and one which looks hard for any side to overtake now – they are already five points ahead of Arsenal and Manchester City.

They had been linked with another superstar attacker, in Julian Alvarez, in the summer, but ended up landing Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak, ahead of Florian Wirtz.

Though there’s no guarantee that they’d want to land Alvarez given the attacking talent in their squad, insider Pete O’Rourke has given the price he feels the Atletico Madrid forward could be signed at.

“It would be a surprise if Liverpool were to pursue a move for Alvarez. He was on their list, but that was before they signed Isak,” he told Football Insider.

“Obviously then they’ve got Ekitike as well, that’s two forwards already brought in to bolster the attack.

“It looks a real difficult deal to do now just due to the finances involved.

“I don’t think Atletico Madrid want to lose Julian Alvarez either. He’s a real key man for Diego Simeone’s side.

“He’s under contract at the Metropolitano until 2030 as well, it a huge fee to even consider selling him. You’re probably looking around the £100million mark.”

Indeed, Liverpool probably don’t need Alvarez – they have scored 12 goals in six Premier League games this term, while they also knocked three past Atletico in the Champions League and scored two against Southampton in the League Cup.

In the 3-2 European win over Atletico, Alvarez was not on the pitch for the Spanish side, and things might have been different if he was.

But he does have six goals to his name in LaLiga in seven games, along with one assist. As such, were Liverpool to go after him, he’d surely add something to the Premier League champions.

