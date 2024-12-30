Liverpool are reportedly ‘prepared’ to launch a ‘blockbuster double swoop’ in ‘response’ to Trent Alexander-Arnold potentially joining Real Madrid.

The Reds are not expected to be busy in the market when the January window opens as they are already top of the Premier League and Champions League.

This is while their plans for the summer transfer window could depend on the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, who are among the 20 best footballers who could become free agents in 2025.

It’s been suggested that Alexander-Arnold is the most likely of the three players to leave next year amid interest from Real Madrid.

Over the weekend, a report in Spain claimed Alexander-Arnold’s proposed move to Real Madrid is ‘practically closed’ as ‘everything is agreed’ between the two parties.

It will be very difficult for Liverpool to replace Alexander-Arnold if he does leave, but a report from Italian journalist Rudy Galetti for TEAMtalk claims Bayer Leverkusen standout Jeremie Frimpong is their ‘main target’ and talks have been ‘initiated’.

The report claims Liverpool also have their eye on Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies – another player out of contract in 2025 – as a possible replacement for Andy Robertson.

Regarding Liverpool being ‘prepared to unleash a sensational double move in response’ to Alexander-Arnold’s situation, the report explains.

‘Alexander-Arnold is now looking to accept an offer to leave for Real Madrid. Los Blancos have always been confident that the right-back will join on a free transfer at the end of the season. ‘Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Liverpool are ready to respond to Alexander-Arnold’s exit by moving for Madrid’s backup signing option, Jeremie Frimpong.’

‘Liverpool have identified the Dutch ace as their main target to replace Alexander-Arnold and have initiated talks with Bayer Leverkusen for him. Manchester City have also put Frimpong on their shortlist, but Liverpool are currently best-placed to sign him from Leverkusen.

‘Arne Slot’s side want to overhaul their full-back options by also landing a new left-back who can become Andy Robertson’s successor. ‘Out of spite for Madrid moving for Alexander-Arnold, TEAMtalk understands Liverpool have decided to make a concrete attempt to sign Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. ‘Liverpool are frustrated that Madrid are edging closer to ‘stealing’ their homegrown star and have therefore entered the fierce race for Davies’ services.’

The report also claims Liverpool have several alternative left-back options in mind as they face serious competition in the race to sign Davies.