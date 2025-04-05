According to reports, Liverpool are ‘leading’ the race to sign Newcastle United star Alexander Isak and are ‘preparing to launch a massive offer’.

The Reds are enjoying a great season as they are set to win their 20th Premier League title this term. They will move 14 points clear of second-placed Arsenal if they beat Fulham on Sunday afternoon.

Despite this, Liverpool are not expected to stand still and will be busy during this summer’s transfer window.

One of their priorities will be to sign a new striker and Isak has been heavily linked with a potential move to Anfield.

Isak has emerged as one of the best strikers in Europe and has 29 goal involvements in 34 appearances this season in all competitions.

Newcastle can demand a huge fee for Isak, who is under contract until 2028. Despite this, Liverpool and Arsenal are being heavily linked with the 25-year-old ahead of this summer’s window.

A new report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Liverpool are ‘preparing to sign’ Isak and are planning to ‘launch a massive offer’.

‘Isak feels it’s time to seek new challenges. Newcastle are delighted with him and want him to stay, but not having a European ticket makes things much more complicated. The player desires to compete at the highest level, and that could push him to change teams. ‘That’s where Liverpool comes in. The Anfield club is already aware of the situation and is preparing a powerful offer: 135 million euros (around £115m). ‘They want to sign a striker with goalscoring talent and speed, and the Swede delivers. The Reds are looking to start a new era with fresh faces and plenty of ambition.’

It has been suggested that Liverpool defender Jarrel Quansah could move in the other direction this summer amid interest from Newcastle. but a report from Football Insider claims this transfer is ‘unlikely’.