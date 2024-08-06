Liverpool ‘launch offer’ to sign ‘world’s best’ to ‘replace’ Klopp favourite after ‘interesting twist’

Premier League giants Liverpool have reportedly ‘launched an offer’ to sign Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili from La Liga outfit Valencia.

Liverpool are yet to make a signing this summer, but a fresh report from The Athletic claims they are looking to sign up to three players before the transfer window closes later this month.

‘Liverpool have been considering defensive options since the departure of Joel Matip. Discussions over adding a holding midfielder and an attacking wide player have also taken place.’

Regarding Liverpool’s pursuit of a new No.6, the report explains: ‘Slot used Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch in the No 6 position during their tour — in which Liverpool won all three of their games. Despite Slot praising Gravenberch’s performance in the friendly against Manchester United, Liverpool have now identified a target in that position.

‘It is worth keeping an eye on that situation this week, with Liverpool pursuing a specialist No 6 from outside of the Premier League.’

There is no mention of a new goalkeeper being signed, but one may be required as Republic of Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher is reportedly ‘desperate’ to leave as he’s keen to be a number-one elsewhere.

Alisson Becker meanwhile has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League this summer, but talk over an exit has gone quiet of late and he’s expected to stick with Liverpool this season.

However, Liverpool are being linked with 23-year-old Mamardashvili, who is being mooted as a potential long-term replacement for Alisson.

Mamardashvili has been Valencia’s first-choice goalkeeper for two seasons and he made waves in the summer as he shone for Georgia at Euro 2024.

A report in Spain claims Liverpool are the ‘most committed team’ in the race to sign Mamardashvili, who is also attracting interest from Atletico Madrid. They suggest the young goalkeeper is ‘one of the best in the world’.

Another report in Spain claims Liverpool have ‘launched an offer’ to sign Mamardashvili as they are ‘determined to sign him as a long-term Alisson replacement’.

It is noted that they are ‘willing to pay more than 30 million euros for the Georgian goalkeeper’ and ‘a meeting is scheduled this week between both clubs to advance negotiations’.

Yet, an ‘interesting twist’ is that Liverpool ‘do not want Mamardashvili immediately’, with it said that ‘the option of signing with the Reds and then leaving on loan is being seriously considered’. Premier League rivals AFC Bournemouth are mooted as his most likely short-term destination.