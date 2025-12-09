Liverpool have reportedly submitted a ‘serious offer’ as they look to fend off competition from Premier League clubs to sign Real Madrid star Rodrygo.

Liverpool have endured a nightmare start to the 2025/26 campaign as they have already exited the Premier League title race, losing nine of their last 15 matches in all competitions.

Several factors have contributed to Liverpool’s sudden downfall, including Arne Slot’s poor tactics, dire player performances and FSG’s mistakes in the summer transfer window.

Slot recently made the bold call to drop misfiring forward Mohamed Salah, who has been named on the bench in Liverpool’s last three Premier League games and has only been brought on in one of these matches.

Salah has not taken this well, as he has publicly criticised Liverpool and Slot, while he has been omitted from the squad to face Inter Milan in the Champions League group stages on Tuesday night.

Therefore, it looks increasingly likely that the winger will leave Liverpool at some point in 2026 and his exit may even come in January as he is being heavily linked with European and Saudi Pro League sides.

Without Salah, Liverpool are short on options on the flanks and need to strengthen in this department, with AFC Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo and Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise mooted as options.

Real Madrid outcast Rodrygo is another option for Liverpool as it has been reported that he has been made available for a transfer.

The Brazil international has been a bit-part player for Real Madrid over the past 18 months, and a report last week revealed Xabi Alonso’s side are ready to cut ties next month.

A report in Spain claims Liverpool are ready to take Rodrygo as they have submitted a ‘serious offer’ to sign him, while he is ‘practically out of the door’ at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are said to have decided that they ‘can’t tolerate’ Rodrygo, while Liverpool’s offer, which is reportedly ‘difficult’ to turn down, is worth an initial 60 million euros plus 10 million in add-ons (around £61m overall).

The report claims: