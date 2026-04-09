‘Lazy’ Liverpool star branded a ‘disgrace’ as Arne Slot is told his time at Anfield is up

Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike has been labelled a “disgrace” by former Premier League star Gabby Agbonlahor after the Frenchman’s display against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds were extremely disappointing in their 2-0 defeat to PSG on Wednesday night as the Parisiens dominated proceedings from start to finish.

PSG had 17 shots to Liverpool’s three with Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia grabbing the goals to give the French side a two-goal advantage heading into the second leg at Anfield.

And former Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor picked out Ekitike for criticism during the match, as he claimed that France international looked “lazy” for the visitors.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “Ekitike was an absolute disgrace, and we’re big fans of him. He didn’t turn up, he didn’t try, he was lazy.

“Everytime he got one vs one, he’d give the ball away.”

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Liverpool lost to Manchester City 4-0 in the FA Cup over the weekend, look likely to exit the Champions League, while they are currently fifth in the Premier League.

And Agbonlahor doesn’t think the players are “fighting” for the manager and criticised Arne Slot for not bringing on Mohamed Salah against PSG.

Agbonlahor continued: “Mo Salah not coming on, Al. They made five substitutions.

“Mo Salah didn’t even come on. A young lad came on before Mo Salah.

“It’s not looking good for Arne Slot. You’re starting to look at some of these players and you’re saying, ‘are you really fighting for the manager?’ It doesn’t look like it.”

To which host Alan Brazil replied: “I watched his [post-match] interview, and I just felt he knows his time is up, or is running out.”

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When asked what chance Liverpool have of progressing to the Champions League semi-finals after a poor first-leg result, Slot told a post-match press conference: “Probably I have to refer to last season what gives me the best feeling, and I have to refer to the history of this club: how much impact Anfield can make for a performance.

“We were outplayed here last season, which led to a 1-0 win from us, which was unbelievable. Paris Saint-Germain was by far the better team today and could have scored more than two goals.

“But the good thing was that the players of Liverpool today showed fighting spirit, kept going, every time or almost every time when they had a shot we had a lot of bodies behind the ball or protecting our box, which was necessary because what we said: if you don’t track back, if you don’t run back, these players, like the ones from [Manchester] City, are able to hurt you a lot.

“So, last season at Anfield we played a completely different game, after 10 minutes we could have been already 2-0 up. But we need to have a better performance and we definitely need our fans to help us to create an atmosphere where we can rise to a better level than we did in this game.”

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