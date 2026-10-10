Liverpool have been tipped to beat Chelsea in the race to sign Bournemouth and England star Alex Scott next year.

Scott is expected to be involved in one of next summer’s biggest transfers because he is attracting interest from several Big Six sides.

Bournemouth did well to keep their prized asset in the summer, but he has developed into one of the Premier League’s standout midfielders and looks destined to continue his career elsewhere.

Scott is set for a spell on the sidelines after getting injured while on international duty with England, but this is unlikely to stop a 2027 transfer.

In recent weeks, Chelsea have been mooted as a likely destination for Scott, but a report from Football Insider claims Liverpool are expected to be a ‘leading candidate’ for him.

Former Tottenham and Aston Villa scout Bryan King thinks it is inevitable that Liverpool will “come knocking” for him next year.

“I could see Liverpool certainly being up there as a leading contender because he would feel he’s worked with that manager,” King told Football Insider.

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“That’s why he [Iraola] left, because Bournemouth are a great little club, but when a club the size of Liverpool comes knocking on your door, I think it will happen.

“I think it’ll happen next summer. They might even come in with an offer during the January window, and if he hasn’t signed a new extension, then they’ll be trying to get as much as they can.

“I wouldn’t have gone to Chelsea anyway, but again, money talks, as you saw with Villa and [Morgan] Rogers. There was a lot of talk about him going, but nobody ever thought he would.

“If the money’s right, you know, £117m, you’re not going to turn it down because you might get injured next week.”

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Federico Chiesa tipped to join a Premier League rival over a Serie A side

Federico Chiesa, meanwhile, looks to be on borrowed time at Liverpool because his game time has not increased following the arrival of head coach Andoni Iraola.

And former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has told Football Insider that he suspects Chiesa could join another Premier League side instead of pursuing a return to Italy.

“It will be interested to see where Chiesa ends up if he does leave Liverpool,” Brown told Football Insider.

“Obviously there are going to be Italian clubs interested, they already know him well and quite often Italian players will look to return if they struggle in the Premier League.

“But I wouldn’t rule out the possibility that he could join another Premier League club, because he has the assets and the skillset to be a success in English football.

“Things haven’t worked out for him at Liverpool, but he could be an asset to another English club because he’s got good pace, he’s very direct and he can finish as well.

“From his point of view, because he’s not playing regularly, he wants to move in search of game time, and if he can get that in the Premier League then it might be tempting for him.”

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