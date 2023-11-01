Liverpool leapfrog Arsenal in pursuit of Ajax rising star as Klopp looks to get one over on Arteta

Liverpool have joined the race to sign Ajax defender Devyne Rensch according to reports as Jurgen Klopp looks to get one over on Mikel Arteta.

The Reds have had a good start to the season and Klopp will already have one eye on the January transfer window as he looks to strengthen his squad.

Liverpool did well to upgrade their midfield options in the summer as the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have already made a significant impact.

Klopp will likely be keen to add to his defensive options in the upcoming window in order to add some more competition at the back.

Throughout the summer, Liverpool were linked with the likes of Levi Colwill and Marc Guehi, although neither of these deals materialised in the end.

According to Football Insider, Klopp’s side have now turned their attention to Ajax youngster Devyne Rensch.

The 20-year-old has already racked up over 100 appearances for the Dutch giants and his versatility would make him a useful player for Klopp’s side.

Rensch is often deployed at right-back, although he can also play at centre-half or left-back when required. Klopp usually values versatility and the Ajax youngster seemingly ticks a lot of boxes for what Liverpool are looking for.

It’s worth pointing out that Ajax have endured a disastrous start to the 2023-24 campaign as they currently sit bottom of the Eredivisie with a mere five points.

As the atmosphere around Ajax currently seems to be toxic, players like Rensch may fancy a swift exit at the next given opportunity.

Along with Liverpool, Arsenal have also been linked with the defender. Rensch was reportedly a target for the Gunners in the summer, although a deal didn’t materialise in the end.

The 20-year-old is under contract with Ajax until 2025 and Liverpool could potentially strike a bargain, given the dire situation Ajax currently find themselves in.

Rensch has already been capped by the Netherlands and he also has Champions League and Europa League experience. Time will tell if Liverpool do decide to pull the trigger for the defender.

READ MORE: Watkins, Hwang, Maddison: Nine Premier League players enjoying the best season of their career