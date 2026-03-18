Eduardo Camavinga has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

A second source has confirmed Real Madrid are preparing to sell Eduardo Camavinga this summer, and Liverpool have leapfrogged Manchester United for the surprisingly budget-friendly coup.

News of Camavinga potentially being on the move erupted last week, with trusted Italian reporter, Matteo Morreto, delivering the goods.

Morreto – who works closely with transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano – revealed Camavinga is no longer viewed as ‘untransferable’ by Real Madrid.

What’s more, it was remarkably claimed a deal can be struck for as little as €50m / £43m in the upcoming summer window.

Liverpool hold confirmed interest in the France international midfielder dating all the way back to his days at Rennes.

More recently, Man Utd have been credited with interest amid talk of a valuation-matching bid, and it’s no secret United are on the hunt for one and more probably two new midfielders at season’s end.

It had remained something of a mystery as to why Real Madrid have changed their tune on selling Camavinga.

However, an exclusive update from our colleagues over on TEAMtalk has shed new light on the situation, along with Camavinga’s reason for wanting out.

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Firstly, Real Madrid’s motive for cashing in on Camavinga is purely a financial one. The 23-year-old is no longer a guaranteed starter at the Bernabeu and with multiple high calibre additions being sought for the summer, Camavinga has been identified as someone Real can recoup a significant fee for without weakening their starting eleven.

Furthermore, TEAMtalk revealed Camavinga is on board with leaving Real Madrid to ensure he can get back to being a regular starter.

He’s approaching the prime years of his career and does not want to spend them as a squad player, even at a club as prestigious as Real Madrid.

Camavinga is actually believed to favour a move to London if he does move to England, though that is only a minor preference and it won’t prevent Liverpool and Man Utd from making moves.

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Of the pair, it’s revealed Liverpool are ‘leading the chase’, while intermediaries have begun to brief clubs like Liverpool and Man Utd that a deal is there to be made.

In other words, Real Madrid have made it clear behind the scenes that Camavinga has approval to move if suitable offers are received.

As mentioned, Camavinga is one player Real Madrid are willing to sacrifice in order to fund a lavish spending spree, though he’s by no means the only one.

Five others were recently named by German outlet BILD as being on the exit list this summer.

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