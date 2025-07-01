Liverpool learn decision on swap ‘offer’ for ‘top’ target amid one reason for verdict with ‘hand forced’

According to reports, Crystal Palace have ‘responded’ to Liverpool’s swap ‘offer’ as the Premier League champions target Marc Guehi.

Liverpool have not messed around this summer as they have already wrapped deals for five signings, acquiring Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi.

Arne Slot’s side are coming off winning their 20th Premier League title, but club chiefs are looking to cement themselves as the best team in England with a statement summer window.

Liverpool, as this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe, are already on track to do that, but they remain in the market for signings as they target a centre-back, winger and striker.

Moves for a striker and winger are largely dependent on exits for Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz, while a centre-back signing appears their current priority as they look to fill the void left by Bayer Leverkusen-bound Jarell Quansah.

READ: Liverpool up to fifth in Premier League net spend table over the last five years



It has been widely reported in recent days that Guehi is currently their favoured option, which is hardly surprising as he’s emerged as one of the standout centre-backs in the Premier League.

The England international should also be available for a reasonable fee as he has entered the final year of his contract and Palace may feel obliged to cash in if he does not show a willingness to extend his deal.

Guehi would be another statement signing for Liverpool, but they are reportedly unwilling to use most of their remaining budget on the centre-back and have been considering alternative solutions.

Over the weekend, a report claimed Liverpool have four other centre-back options up their sleeve, while they are also plotting a player-plus-cash deal involving Ben Doak.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool starter ‘calls’ Euro giants ‘directly to express his willingness to join’ in ‘unexpected move’

👉 Liverpool set asking price for Elliott as Ornstein names ‘another who might depart’

👉 Liverpool now in ‘advanced talks’ to seal sixth summer signing as new transfer priority is revealed

Doak was heavily linked with Crystal Palace during this year’s winter transfer window as he shone while on loan at Middlesbrough during the 2024/25 campaign.

Despite this, a report from Football Insider claims Palace’s ‘response’ to the proposal of Doak and cash for Guehi is that they would ‘prefer a cash offer’ and there is one main reason for this verdict.