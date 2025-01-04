Liverpool learn ‘most likely’ transfer for one star ‘living out final days’ with Salah replacement ‘chosen’

According to reports, Liverpool flop Federico Chiesa could be ‘living out his final days’ at Anfield and could leave the Premier League giants this month.

Chiesa was Liverpool’s only summer signing as they paid around £12.5m to land the Italy international in a cut-price deal with Serie A giants Juventus.

The winger was linked with several elite European clubs after he shone for Italy during the 2020 European Championships, though his reputation has been dented in recent years as injuries have gotten the better of him.

The 27-year-old has bundles of natural ability, but he’s struggled to remain fit as he’s only been on the pitch for 123 minutes this season and has been one of the Premier League’s worst signings this term.

Chiesa’s lack of minutes has led to reports linking him with a speedy exit in January and a report in Spain claims Serie A outfit Fiorentina are his ‘most likely’ next destination.

READ: Real Madrid-bound Alexander-Arnold and trophy dodger Arteta on watch-list in 2025



The report claims:

‘Liverpool’s Federico Chiesa could be living out his final days as a Reds player. ‘He has attracted the interest of several clubs during this winter transfer market. Among the options that have been raised, Fiorentina seems to be the most likely destination, a move that would see the player return to a club he knows perfectly and where he left a deep mark before making the leap to the Premier League.’

‘Chiesa’s time at Liverpool has not been what he expected. Despite his talent and potential, opportunities have been limited, which has led the attacker to consider a change of scenery to regain his lost prominence. ‘Several teams in Italy have shown interest in his services, but it is Fiorentina who are leading the negotiations to bring him back into their ranks.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool ‘set’ exit ‘price’ after Premier League rivals submit bigger offer than ‘rejected’ £15m bid

👉 Liverpool: Alexander-Arnold makes two contract extension demands to put Van Dijk future in doubt

👉 Arne Slot riles at ‘strange question’ ahead of Man Utd clash as Amorim ‘sympathy’ revealed

Chiesa was brought in to compete with Mohamed Salah, who could also leave Liverpool at some point this year.

The 32-year-old has arguably been the best player in the Premier League this season, but his future is in doubt as he is among the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether Salah will pen a new deal, but another report in Spain claims Liverpool have already ‘chosen his replacement’ as they have their eye on Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane, who is also in the final six months of his contract.