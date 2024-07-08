According to reports, Liverpool have been told that there is only one way to sign Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon amid interest from Manchester City.

Newcastle paid around £45m to sign Gordon from Premier League rivals Everton during the 2023 January transfer window.

The Magpies were questioning for sanctioning this signing at the time, but the winger has massively surpassed expectations at St James’ Park.

The 23-year-old was one of the best players in the Premier League last season as he grabbed 11 goals and ten assists in his 35 appearances.

Despite this, he has been heavily linked with a move elsewhere in recent weeks as Newcastle have looked to sell a couple of pricey assets. This was required as the club were at risk of breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

Newcastle have balanced the books by selling Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson to Brighton and Nottingham Forest, but Gordon is still attracting interest from rivals.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that Liverpool are planning to submit a ‘new bid’ for Gordon, but they now face competition from Premier League champions Man City.

Football Insider says Man City are said to have ‘registered their interest’ in signing Gordon. The report adds.

‘Liverpool have held talks over a deal to sign Gordon, but Newcastle’s high demands have so far put the Merseysiders off from pressing forward with the deal. ‘Football Insider revealed on 4 July the north-east giants are looking for an initial £75-80million, with performance-related add-ons taking the deal to £100million for the 23-year-old. ‘Sources say Pep Guardiola wants to bring in a “lethal” forward, who can provide a cutting edge after doubts have emerged over the futures of multiple first-team stars at the Etihad, including Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva.’

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Gordon “would relish” a move to Liverpool, who have only one way to sign him.

“As soon as the Anderson and Minteh deals happened, the door was shut. Now Newcastle view Gordon as near untouchable. So, the only way the Liverpool move will happen is if they meet the £100million valuation,” Jacobs told GiveMeSport.

“Liverpool sources had always indicated, long before the deadline, that as much as they liked the player, they were not prepared to do that. I think Gordon will come back from the Euros and have to put his head down and focus on Newcastle.

“I think we should say as well, as much as Liverpool is indeed a move that Gordon would relish, he’s not unhappy at Newcastle, either.”