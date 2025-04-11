According to reports, Arne Slot has ‘made a clear request’ to Liverpool chiefs for a ‘star signing’ to ‘accompany Mohamed Salah’.

On Friday morning, Liverpool confirmed that Salah has penned a contract extension, as he’s committed his future to the Premier League giants for another two years.

On signing a new deal, Salah said: “Of course I’m very excited. [Liverpool] have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football.

“It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.

“I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies.”

This is a huge boost, but Liverpool still needs to make signings in attacking areas with a replacement for Darwin Nunez required.

The Reds are linked with several potential options, but it’s been widely reported that Newcastle United standout Alexander Isak is their preferred option.

Isak also happens to be the most expensive option as he could cost over £100m with Newcastle United – who are in a strong negotiating position with his contract running until 2028 – unwilling to sell their prized asset.

However, a report in Spain claims there is a ‘100 million euros [£86m] buyout clause’ in his deal and Liverpool ‘have the financial leeway to undertake a deal of this magnitude’.

No such clause has been mentioned elsewhere, so this detail – and the whole report – should be taken with a pinch of salt.

It also claims Slot has ‘called for Liverpool to make a star signing’ with Isak ‘in mind’.