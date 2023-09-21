Liverpool legend aims dig at Rodgers in admission of Klopp regret – ‘I was devastated’

Steven Gerrard left Liverpool in 2015 after Brendan Rodgers told him his game time would be limited.

Steven Gerrard has admitted he was “devastated” to leave Liverpool months before Jurgen Klopp’s arrival at Anfield.

Gerrard was offered a one-year extension at Liverpool for the 2015-16 campaign – Klopp’s first season in charge – but turned it down in favour of a move to play for LA Galaxy in the MLS.

Brendan Rodgers, Gerrard’s manager at the time of his departure, had told the Reds legend that his game time would be reduced.

But with the benefit of hindsight Gerrard says he would have “put up with four to five months of Brendan to get six months of Klopp”, who came in four days after Rodgers was sacked from his post in October 2015.

In a video posted by The Anfield Wrap on TikTok, Gerrard said: “I was devastated. I obviously made a decision not to sign a year extension to go to America, whereas if I’d took the extension, I might have got six months under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp.

“But obviously being under Brendan’s management at the time, I was getting told my game time was gonna get less and less. I didn’t wanna be a sub for Liverpool, I didn’t wanna be a squad player. I still felt that I was the best midfielder there at the time.

“But in hindsight, if I’d have knew what was gonna come off, 100%, I’d have signed the year extension, and I’d have put up with four to five months of Brendan to get six months of Klopp, for sure.”

Gerrard played over 700 games for Liverpool, scoring 185 goals, asserting himself as a club legend by winning three League Cups, two FA Cups, the UEFA Cup and Champions League in his time at the club.

Gerrard played for LA Galaxy in the 2015 and 2016 campaigns, making a total of 39 appearances in all competitions, and scoring five goals.

Now manager of Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq, Gerrard now leads a team that includes another former Liverpool skipper, Jordan Henderson.

READ MORE: Salah has replaced Kane and made a mockery of ‘the most selfish player’ claims as Liverpool leader