Liverpool legend can’t believe star’s treatment at former club amid ‘outstanding’ start for Reds

Didi Hamann has stated it’s “unbelievable” that Ryan Gravenberch was “barely used” at Bayern Munich as he’s “doing outstandingly” since moving to Liverpool.

Gravenberch was one of four midfielders the Reds signed this summer. They did so after losing five in the transfer market, meaning a rebuild was needed.

Of the four new signings, Gravenberch has been used the least. However, his three starts in the Premier League all came in a row – before he had to sit out the last game due to injury – which suggests the midfielder is being given more responsibility.

That may owe to the fact he’s scored in each of his last two Europa League appearances.

Amid his good start, Liverpool legend Hamann thinks Gravenberch is playing very well, and is baffled at why Bayern Munich didn’t utilise him more.

“Gravenberch is doing it outstandingly so far. It’s almost unbelievable that he was barely used at Bayern under two managers,” Hamann told TZ.

“People always used to ask me what it was like. I couldn’t say because he never played for Bayern. Now in Liverpool you can see what he can do.

“Gravenberch has a good physical presence, a decent finish and also a certain pace. When you see him at Liverpool you really wonder why he didn’t play a role at Bayern.”

Indeed, the Dutch midfielder started just three games for Bayern in his one season at the club after signing from Ajax.

Hamann feels that must’ve been tough for Gravenberch, but also feels he’s now thriving at Liverpool.

“After what had been a messed-up year for him, it was clear that he wanted to make a fresh start. From my point of view, he seems to be a good character,” Hamann added.

“I can’t imagine that he allowed himself to be hanged in Munich. And now he is an integral part of a class team at Liverpool.”

