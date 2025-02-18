Jamie Carragher has assured Liverpool fans that Mohamed Salah has been offered a new deal – and claimed he would be gutted if he didn’t continue with the club.

The Egyptian has been in great form throughout the season so far, netting 28 goals and providing 19 assists in all competitions so far.

His goals could well lead Liverpool to a second league title and perhaps another Champions League but his future remains shrouded in mystery, alongside Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

All three have been integral to the club’s successes since 2018 and there is a possibility that they could lose all three this summer if deals aren’t agreed.

Former defender Carragher spoke on the situation during the latest episode of The Overlap Fan Debate alongside Paul Scholes, claiming the older duo of Salah are good enough to continue at this level for a few years.

Carragher then followed on, saying: “I agree. For me, because they’re still so good now. I understand what they’ve done for the club but they’re still so good right now that I don’t think you can be offering them a year. It’d have to be two.

“I’d be gutted if Liverpool didn’t sign them but I’d also be looking at them like, why haven’t you signed? The team is made for them, it is loved, where are they gonna go? Other clubs aren’t going to give them the money or give them long contracts, certainly in Europe.

“We talk about Saudi, I just can’t see Salah doing that. He’s too driven, he’s too much of a winner. I think Salah can go until he’s 37, 38. He can play.”

When asked about whether he had been offered a deal, he gave a positive response for fans. He said: “Do not believe he hasn’t been offered a contract. I can actually assure you he has been offered a contract.”

Potential transfers away from Liverpool

For Salah, the lure of the Saudi Arabian league remains but the latest reports claim that Arne Slot may have changed his mind about leaving and that he ‘feels that he can continue competing for the most important titles in Europe without having to leave’.

This was after the news that Al-Hilal had publicly claimed he would be a transfer target for the summer, in the hope they could finally bring him to the Middle East.

Alexander-Arnold remains a potential free transfer for Real Madrid, who look to be the only team capable of tempting him to leave his boyhood club but one report claims that Slot is trying to convince him to remain.

Plus, the defender is taking his time to make a decision but the Spanish club remains confident in that they have made good progress so far in pursuit of a deal.