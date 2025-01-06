Jamie Carragher has claimed that Liverpool may need to dip into the transfer market this month to secure the Premier League title.

After the weekend’s action, the Reds maintained their lead at the top of the league table, moving six points clear of Arsenal following their exciting draw with Manchester United at Anfield.

Despite leading heading into the final 10 minutes, Amad Diallo’s late goal salvaged a point for Ruben Amorim’s side to end their four-game losing run. It could have been even worse for Arne Slot’s side if Harry Maguire hadn’t missed a guilt-edge opportunity in the dying moments of added time.

According to Carragher, the draw was the perfect example of how their defence could cost them the league title, especially in the full-back areas. He singled out Robertson who he claimed is currently ‘hanging on for dear life’ which led to him advising his former side to explore their transfer options.

“Arsenal are better than Liverpool defensively, Liverpool are better going forward, they create more chances and score more goals,” Carragher said on Gary Neville’s Sky Sports podcast.

“But Liverpool in the full bank areas… Andy Robertson is hanging on for dear life, he’s been a legend for this club but it feels like he’s involved in a lot of goals at the minute, he just feels half a yard short.

“Van Dijk saved Liverpool a lot today, he’s probably having to work too hard, and that’s the one thing that can stop Liverpool from winning the league, the full-back areas.”

The 30-year-old’s contract expires next year and with transfer links in recent months emerging around players in his position, that has included Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez for example, it could be an area to explore in the market in the next few weeks.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 16 Conclusions on Liverpool 2-2 Manchester United: Terrible TAA, frustrating Fernandes, silly Slot

👉 Liverpool: Keane drops League Two dig as Carragher claims ‘schoolboy’ star ‘invited’ offer to leave

👉 Liverpool should already be excited to target ‘soddy, lazy’ Trent down Real Madrid’s right

Liverpool boast the joint-second best defence this season, conceding 19 goals which puts them level with Nottingham Forest, while title rivals Arsenal have allowed a goal less so far.

The spotlight was shone on both Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold following the end of the game and fans spotted Virgil van Dijk’s clear frustration throughout the game, as he was seen bellowing orders at his teammates as United targeted the wider areas.

Carragher believes Liverpool should look to strengthen in the coming weeks if possible to help cover for such a weakness, but conceded that it doesn’t look likely at this stage.

“Liverpool looked really strong defensively earlier in the season but they’re starting to leak goals and that’s my worry with the team and the full-back areas,” he added.

“It doesn’t sound like they will but I still feel Liverpool need to buy a defender in January.”