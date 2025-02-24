Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann has “heard” that one of their key players will sign a new contract beyond the end of this season.

The Reds are enjoying a remarkable season in Arne Slot’s first season in charge as they have marched clear at the top of the Premier League table.

This is despite the futures of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah being in doubt. The key trio have entered the final six months of their deals and could leave on a free transfer in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether the three players will remain at Liverpool beyond the end of this season, but a new report claims Salah is ‘increasingly close’ to penning a new deal as a ‘point of understanding’ has been found.

Now, Hamann has revealed that he’s “heard” Van Dijk “could stay” at Liverpool.

“I heard a few weeks ago that Van Dijk could stay. Then again, Liverpool always did things a little bit differently to other teams and other clubs,” Hamann said.

“The main thing is it doesn’t seem to harm the performances because Salah is probably the outstanding player. Van Dijk is just a rock at the back. He’s absolutely brilliant the way he plays, the way he leads the team. His stature, he oozes confidence and class. He gives the team so much security and takes so much responsibility. He makes people around him better.

“Trent, we know what he’s capable of. I just wonder if there was the odd bad result or if they were to lose a game, maybe against PSG in the next round of the Champions League if they get them, and the way they are going, I don’t think it’s out of the equation that PSG could knock them out, I wonder if they will look to end the speculation.”

Hamann has also commented on the “strange situation” regarding Alexander-Arnold.

“If things get tight in the league, they’re more likely to say what actually is happening because the longer this goes on, I think the less likely it is for them to stay,” Hamann added.

“There will be clubs approaching these agents on a daily basis. They are all out of contract, so for the last six weeks, they are allowed to sign not even a pre-contract, they can sign a contract with a new club. And I think they have to keep that in mind.

“I would try my utmost to keep Salah, and I would try a lot to keep Trent. If Trent wants to go, he’s the youngest out of the three. If he wants to go to Madrid, then good luck to him.

“Conor Bradley, they’ve got a brilliant player in Trent’s position. Gomez can play there too. It’s a strange situation, I’m hearing as much as everybody else.

“But I also think because there’s clubs where a lot of things come out, especially in Germany, there’s a lot of journalists, everybody’s trying to dig in and trying to get some information. I think it also shows how together they are that nothing comes out. Because there must be 10 people knowing where they stand on contracts, and nothing leaks.

“And I think that’s a good sign, even though obviously it would be best if one, two or three of them would sign at some stage a new contract.”