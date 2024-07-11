Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp has reportedly ‘politely declined’ the opportunity to replace Gregg Berhalter as head coach of the United States national team.

Berhalter was sacked as USMNT head coach following his side’s disappointing group-stage exit at the Copa America.

Held on home soil, the US crashed out following defeats to Panama and Uruguay, ending the 50-year-old’s second spell after guiding them to the last 16 at the 2022 World Cup in his first stint in charge.

US Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said: “I want to thank Gregg for his hard work and dedication to US Soccer and our men’s national team.

“We are now focused on working with our sporting director Matt Crocker and leveraging his experience at the highest levels of the sport to ensure we find the right person to lead the USMNT into a new era of on-field success.”

MORE ON USMNT FROM F365

👉 Pulisic fails and USMNT dumped out of Copa America; Berhalter must be sacked this time

👉 How USMNT can beat Brazil and Argentina and win Copa America (whoops)

Their sporting director, Matt Crocker, added: “Our immediate focus is on finding a coach who can maximize our potential as we continue to prepare for the 2026 World Cup, and we have already begun our search process.”

“The right person” is reportedly Jurgen Klopp, who is out of work and had been enjoying Euro 2024 as a Germany fan before their exit, after ending a legendary spell at Liverpool.

It has been reported that there were initial contact made last week and on Thursday evening, David Ornstein confirmed that Klopp has ‘politely declined’ the opportunity to replace Berhalter.

The German – through intermediaries – ‘reiterated’ his desire to take a ‘break from football’ following nine grueling years at Anfield.

Despite ‘rebuffing’ the interest, it is claimed that ‘interest remains from US soccer’, who are desperate for Klopp to become their next head coach.

The appointment of Berhalter’s replacement is a massive one for the USA, who are co-hosts – alongside Mexico and Canada – of the World Cup in two years.

They are aiming very high ahead of what they view as a massive opportunity to go far at the World Cup, with former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino also being linked.

Did they miss a trick ignoring Jesse Marsch, however?

👉 More: USMNT | Jurgen Klopp | Liverpool