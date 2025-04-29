A close confidant of Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp claims the German has “told” him his “two wishes” for his eventual return to management.

At the start of 2024, Klopp announced his exit from Liverpool and he departed the Premier League giants at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Klopp cited a lack of energy as one of the main reasons for leaving Liverpool as he felt he needed a sabbatical from management.

In January 2024, Klopp suggested that he could never manage again.

“If you ask me, ‘Will you ever work as a manager again?’ I would say now no. But I don’t know obviously how that will feel because I never had the situation,” Klopp claimed.

“What I know definitely – I will never, ever manage a different club in England than Liverpool, 100 per cent. That’s not possible. My love for this club, my respect for the people is too big. I couldn’t.

“I couldn’t for a second think about it. There’s no chance. This is part of my life, we are part of the family, we feel home here. There’s no chance to do that.

“But all the rest, will I ever work again? Of course, I know myself, I cannot just sit around. I will find something else maybe to do. But I will not manage a club or a country at least for a year, that’s not possible, I cannot do that and I don’t want to. That’s all.”

Klopp returned to football in January 2025, becoming the Global Head of Soccer for Red Bull.

Despite this, Klopp remains heavily linked with a potential return to management and he has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Miroslav Tanjga, who played with Klopp at Mainz, claims one of the former Liverpool manager’s ‘wishes’ is to manage Real Madrid.

“What Klopp told me when he left Liverpool was that he had two wishes: to be the coach of the national team and of Real Madrid. I don’t know if either of them will come true,” Tanjga said.

“He’s certainly one of the candidates for the Real Madrid job, but for now, all of this is pure speculation.

“I also know that he never saw himself as the coach of any other team in England, except Liverpool. He doesn’t want to go to Serie A or France, and at some point, I think he’ll become the German coach.”

Liverpool were expected to decline following Klopp’s exit, but Arne Slot has done a wonderful job and the Reds clinched their 20th Premier League title on Sunday afternoon.

On this achievement, Klopp has posted a congratulatory message to his former club.

“Super grateful for the past, super, super happy about the present, extremely positive about the future!” Klopp said.

“Congratulations – [You Never Walk Alone]. Thank you – Luv.”