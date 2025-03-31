Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has claimed that he would ‘love’ to see Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk join Bayern Munich when their deals expire.

The duo have been in the news for most of the season, alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold, as being three high-profile figures who were all set to leave the club for nothing this summer.

All three have been fundamental to Liverpool’s domestic and European successes in the past seven years, and the thought of losing all three in one swoop would be devastating for the club. Alexander-Arnold is said to be nearing a move to Real Madrid while we still haven’t had any word of progress with the other two.

As time continues to go on, it leaves the club in a precarious position and other clubs in Europe will soon start to sense their opportunity. Despite Hamann being a Champions League winner with Liverpool, he has backed another one of his former clubs (Bayern Munich) to make a move for the duo for two reasons, as the German giants “need wide players” and Van Dijk “would improve” them.

Hamann told Poker Scout: “Mohamed Salah to Bayern Munich would be very exciting. Bayern have Kingsley Coman, who hasn’t been the best recently, Leroy Sane looks set to leave the club, and the most impressive has been Michael Olise who signed last summer, so I think they need two or three wide players for next season.

“Just like bringing Harry Kane to the club, it would be hugely exciting to see Salah at Bayern but also for the Bundesliga to have a player like Salah. Even if it was just for one or two years, I would absolutely love to see it.”

Virgil van Dijk to Bayern? There are not many teams that he wouldn’t improve. The longer the contract wait goes on the more offers he will have, there will be five or six clubs knocking on his door already.

“Bayern Munich have had a few issues defensively, but they’re pretty solid at the moment. Having said that, if he’s available, it’ll be about if he sees himself in Munich or Milan or wherever. All big clubs, including Bayern will have to see what’s possible because there are not many teams who wouldn’t improve with him in the side.”

Interestingly, Thomas Muller will not continue with the first team next season after 17 years and that could open up a spot for Michael Olise to move into the centre, making room for Salah on the right. While their defence has certainly been questioned this season, Van Dijk would be a huge upgrade at the back.

Funnily enough, Harry Kane has been linked with a shock move to Liverpool given that there is a clause that stipulates he could leave this summer.

Liverpool’s replacements

If Van Dijk goes, they will have to scour the market for a defensive replacement – something which they have been linked with anyway. One option is the young and highly sought-after defender Jorrel Hato who has shone for Ajax.

For Salah, replacing his goals may be next to impossible, but they have been linked with a shock move for Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez. Given that he has grown as the season has gone on, he has emerged as one of the leading forwards in Europe, but the Spanish club paid next to £82million for his services and wouldn’t be likely to part ways with him after one season.