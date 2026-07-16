According to reports, former Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is edging closer to securing his next move amid interest from Chelsea.

Salah is currently looking for a new club, having struck an agreement with Liverpool to leave Anfield on a free transfer this summer.

The winger is regarded as one of Liverpool‘s best-ever players and he played a vital role as his side won their 20th Premier League title in 2024/25.

His form that season earned him a new two-year contract until 2027, but his form fell off a cliff last season, and he fell in the pecking order under former boss Arne Slot.

Salah did not respond well to having long spells on the bench last season, and he publicly undermined Slot on numerous occasions before it was announced that he would be leaving this summer.

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Salah is clearly well past his peak, but he is not short of options this summer and he has been linked with several clubs around the world.

In recent months, it has been suggested that a move to the Saudi Pro League or MLS is most likely for Salah, but he has also been linked with European clubs.

Earlier this week, a report claimed former club Chelsea have emerged as Salah’s first choice destination.

However, our colleagues at TEAMtalk have now revealed the ‘truth’ regarding this potential transfer, with it noted that this deal has ‘not progressed beyond early interest’.

Mohamed Salah prefers ‘top drawer’ move

The same report claims clubs in Turkey and the MLS are queuing up to sign Salah, but a move to the Saudi Pro League looks most likely.

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The Saudi Pro League is said to be ‘one move emerging as the top drawer for the iconic former Liverpool star’.

The report explains:

‘The race is currently viewed as one between the Saudi Pro League and MLS, with Turkey representing a credible European alternative should Salah decide he wants to continue competing in UEFA competitions. For now, however, Saudi Arabia remains firmly in pole position. ‘The Pro League has pursued Salah for several years and remains increasingly confident that the player they have long identified as the ideal face of the competition will finally make the move.’

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