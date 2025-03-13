Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has told Mohamed Salah to remain on Merseyside amid the ongoing uncertainty over his future.

Salah, who leads the way for goal contributions in Europe this season, is still set to leave at the end of his contract this summer, along with Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

With no official update from the club or players, fans have been left in the dark and asked to show patience as we await the latest news.

Having exited in the Champions League to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, it could alter any contract decision, especially for Salah given that he is unlikely to triumph in the Ballon d’Or after Liverpool’s defeat.

The Reds look set to lift the Premier League title and could pick up their first silverware of the season against Newcastle United this weekend, as they face in the EFL Cup final at Wembley.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Lawrenson, who won 11 trophies at the club, pleaded with Salah to remain as he claimed that there is no point in moving to the Middle East.

“I mean if you were in the shoes of the owners, you’d give him two years with a one,” Lawrenson said, referring to a two-year extension with an option for a further year. “I don’t think he will go to Saudi Arabia, what is the point?”

Liverpool’s squad update after PSG defeat

Following their European defeat, fans are waiting to see if that has had any impact on the future of their beloved stars, with Van Dijk claiming anyone who says he is close to signing a deal is ‘lying to your face‘ after a recent interview.

And while he was seen talking to PSG sporting director Luis Campos after the defeat, he was only there to apologise for his comments across the two legs, rather than discuss a move like many have speculated.

There may be a frustration from Salah who is unlikely to capture the Ballon d’Or at Anfield now or in the future even despite his current performance that has him on track to record the most goal contributions in a Premier League campaign.

Transfer reports have stipulated that the club have identified potential replacements, with Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck one who could replace Van Dijk should he exit.

Outside of the big three, there are multiple other players linked with a potential exit with Arne Slot likely to look for additions this summer. Those include Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott to name a few.

Those include more straightforward potential deals given the majority have failed to hold down a starting place and struggled for minutes across the season.