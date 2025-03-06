Liverpool standout Alisson Becker has been backed to “leave” Arne Slot’s side this summer as a club legend has revealed his “feeling” on his situation.

The Brazil international has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world during his hugely successful spell at Liverpool, and he proved against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night that he still has plenty to offer.

Alisson broke records in an extraordinary solo performance as he kept an impressive PSG at bay before Harvey Elliott secured an all-important 1-0 victory for Arne Slot’s side against the run of play. This result makes them huge favourites to progress in the Champions League ahead of their return leg at Anfield next week.

Despite this, Alisson‘s long-term future is in doubt as he has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and his Liverpool contract expires in 2026.

Liverpool agreed a deal with Valencia to sign Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili for around £25m plus add-ons during last year’s summer transfer window and he will complete his move this summer.

It remains to be seen how Mamardashvili’s arrival will impact Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher, but Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has explained why he expects Slot’s No.1 to “leave this summer”.

“I have this feeling that the reason Liverpool have brought in Giorgi Mamardashvili is because Alisson is going to leave in the summer,” Lawrenson said.

“I have a feeling that he’ll want to leave, which will leave Caoimhin Kelleher and Mamardashvili fighting for the number one spot.

“Alisson is now 32 years old, so I think he’ll be looking for one final big payday before he retires.

“Every team in the world will want Alisson, so if Liverpool can get big money for him, then it works for all parties.”

The futures of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are also uncertain as they are among the most valuable footballers who could become free agents this summer.

Ex-Liverpool striker Emile Heskey has picked out two potential replacements for Salah and claimed Alexander-Arnold has had his “head turned”.

“I thought Liverpool’s contract situations would’ve been sorted a long time ago,” Heskey said.

“I think Virgil van Dijk’s contract will be more or less sorted, but the other two could still be up in the air.

“I wish they would sort out Salah’s contract right now because he’s been phenomenal. I don’t know what the sticking points are, but it would be great to see him stay at the club.

“If he does leave, I’d like Bryan Mbeumo or Mohammed Kudus to replace him. They’re the only two names for me that really fit the bill.

“You want someone that’s already adapted to the Premier League, rather than signing someone who needs a season or two to settle in.

“I’d also love to see Trent Alexander-Arnold remain at the club, but I think he’s had his head turned by Real Madrid.

“The difference with Trent is that they have Conor Bradley ready to step into his position, whereas they don’t have a direct replacement for Salah or Van Dijk.”