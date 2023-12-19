Liverpool legend slams ‘desperate’ Reds player for ‘absolutely crazy’ act in Man Utd draw

John Aldridge has expressed his disbelief at what Darwin Nunez did during Liverpool’s goalless draw against Manchester United.

Nunez is going through a difficult spell in front of goal and again drew a blank in Sunday’s Premier League encounter at Anfield.

The most notable moment from the match involving the Uruguayan was when he was booked by referee Michael Oliver, with his reaction sparking a debate over whether or not he should have received a second yellow straight away, like what happened with Diogo Dalot in stoppage time.

It was not this that concerned Aldridge, however. The Liverpool icon said he has a “problem” with Nunez deciding to appeal for a penalty instead of shooting after Luis Diaz had a shot saved from Andre Onana.

Writing in his column for Liverpool Echo, he said: “It’s now ten games without a goal for Darwin Nunez in a Liverpool shirt.

“I expressed my concerns over his inability to stay onside last week and we saw the same problem playing out once again at Anfield during the Manchester United match.

“My biggest problem with Nunez was not this, though, but rather the chance he had after Luis Diaz saw a shot saved by Onana and, instead of shooting, he stopped to appeal for a penalty.

“That was just an absolutely crazy thing to do in that position. You have got to play to the whistle, that’s one of the first things you are told as a footballer growing up.

“Nunez’s liveliest moment of the match was when he got a booking from the referee, which is not great when you are the man leading the line and expected to deliver big moments. He has zero confidence at the moment and is in desperate need of a goal.”

Aldridge then conceded that Nunez “doesn’t look right” in Jurgen Klopp’s system and also criticised summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai, who was poor against Manchester United.

“I have previously said I don’t think the way we play is necessarily suited to his style, but I do hope he has a long-term future at the club,” Aldridge added.

“It’s not only Nunez who doesn’t look right, Dominik Szoboszlai is having a torrid time at present. He started the season in remarkable style but his form has dipped badly of late.”

