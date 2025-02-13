Liverpool legend told to ‘stay humble’ as Rio ‘loved’ Moyes’ use of Klopp method in Merseyside derby

Rio Ferdinand was a big fan of David Moyes doing a Jurgen Klopp ahead of the dramatic draw in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday.

Beto’s early opener was soon cancelled out by Alexis Mac Allister’s header, and Mohamed Salah’s fine finish midway through the second half looked to have won all three points in the last-ever derby at Goodison Park before James Tarkowski smashed the ball into the back of the net deep into stoppage time.

There was a lengthy VAR check which showed Abdoulaye Doucoure was onside in the build-up, but Arne Slot and the Liverpool players were fuming after the final whistle, believing Ibrahima Konate was pushed by the Everton star as the ball bounced to Tarkowski at the back post.

It was a game brimming with controversy, with Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk accusing referee Michael Oliver of failing to control proceedings, with a pundit claiming the official also missed a “blatant” Everton red card in the first half.

But it was something Moyes did before the game kicked off that caught Ferdinand’s attention, with the Everton boss seen staring at the Liverpool players warming up in the other half of the pitch.

Speaking on TNT Sports’ coverage, Ferdinand likened Moyes’ tactic to that of former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

“I love the way that managers stare at the opponents. Klopp used to do that, and now Moyes is going: ‘I’m going to give it to these boys, here. I like it,” said Ferdinand.

Jamie Carragher wasn’t covering the game as he was working on CBS Sports’ coverage of the Champions League play-offs, but the Liverpool legend was caught on camera reacting to Tarkowski’s dramatic equaliser.

As Carragher folded his arms, stony faced in response, Thierry Henry could be heard saying: “Jamie, what the f***, oh my god”, with Micah Richards adding “Oh my god, Tarky”.

When watching the clip back, Carragher admitted: “That was a blow… I love football.”

Host Kate Abdo then revealed that an Everton-supporting member of the production team had come onto set to ruffle Carragher’s hair to provoke laughter in the studio.

“He’s a massive Evertonian and you know what, he deserves his moment,” Carragher said.

“It is not easy being an Evertonian, I know that from when I was a kid, there are very few people who can get away with that [ruffling the hair].”

The production assistant caused further laughter by suggesting Carragher should “stay humble”, a reference to his recent comments about celebrations stemming from Arsenal’s win over Man City.