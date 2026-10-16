Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard reaches decision on joining Wrexham and becoming next manager

According to reports, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has ‘said yes’ to becoming the next Wrexham manager to replace Phil Parkinson.

Gerrard is regarded as one of the best midfielders in Premier League history, and the Liverpool legend has turned to management since retiring in 2016.

The 46-year-old did a superb job at Rangers between 2018 and 2021 as he helped them win the Scottish Premiership, but he has since had disappointing stints at Aston Villa and Al-Ettifaq.

Gerrard has been out of management since leaving Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq at the start of 2025, and he has since focused on punditry.

He has been linked with potential moves to several clubs over the past year, including Burnley after they were relegated to the Championship at the end of last season.

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Now, though, Gerrard has been mooted as a contender to join Championship side Wrexham, partly because current boss Phil Parkinson is under pressure following a poor start to the 2026/27 campaign.

Parkinson has been an ever-present at Wrexham during their rise up the divisions, and the Welsh side narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs last season by finishing seventh.

After ten games this season, Wrexham are 17th in the Championship after only two wins, and there are suggestions that Parkinson needs a positive result when his side host bottom-placed Preston this weekend.

Phil Parkinson given sack ‘ultimatum’ as Steven Gerrard ‘says yes’ to Wrexham

Our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that a loss to Preston could ‘potentially signal the end of Parkinson’s tenure’, while Gerrard is ‘keen to return to management’ and has ‘said yes’ to replacing him.

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The report claims:

‘Gerrard came close to taking the Burnley job during the summer, underlining his desire to get back into management, and Wrexham could now offer him an opportunity to take on one of the most ambitious projects in British football. ‘Sources indicate that the prospect of taking charge at the Racecourse Ground would appeal to the Liverpool-born coach, with Wrexham’s resources, profile and Premier League ambitions making the role an attractive proposition.’

TalkSPORT are also reporting that Parkinson is ‘under huge pressure’ at Wrexham and Gerrard is ‘open’ to replacing him.

The report explains: ‘TalkSPORT understands Steven Gerrard, who hasn’t managed since leaving Al-Ettifaq in January 2025, is open to the role should a vacancy arise.

‘Scott Parker is another name expected to be considered.’

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