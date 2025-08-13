Another player ‘says yes’ to Liverpool after Reds ‘agreed’ deal to sign Marc Guehi from Palace

Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Giovanni Leoni from Parma after the Italian ‘said yes’ to joining the Merseysiders this summer, according to reports.

The Reds have had a strong start to the summer transfer window with Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong all signing, as well as two back-up goalkeeper options.

Liverpool have put their full weight behind Arne Slot in the summer transfer window after the Dutchman delivered the Premier League title in his first season in charge.

The Reds could even add Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak to their squad before the September 1 transfer deadline with the Sweden international reportedly refusing to play for the Magpies again.

Liverpool have already had an offer of £110m turned down for Isak and now they will wait for Newcastle to get in replacements and give the Reds encouragement before they bid again.

In the meantime, Liverpool have turned their attention to seriously improving their options at centre-back with Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and Parma’s Leoni at the top of their list.

The Reds are looking to sign ‘both’ players this summer with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing yesterday that Guehi has ‘agreed personal terms’ ahead of a potential £35m switch.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Marc Guehi! Giovanni Leoni is also keen on the move. Negotiations underway with Palace for fee around £35m as total package, deal could be done soon. #LFC work on both Guehi and Leoni, NOT alternative as revealed today.’

And now Romano has revealed that 18-year-old Leoni has also ‘said yes’ to Liverpool as they look to wrap up a couple of quick deals.

Romano added on Wednesday morning on X: ‘Liverpool want Giovanni Leoni now as staying in Italy on loan was never discussed as option. He’d be part of Arne Slot squad with immediate effect. Club to club talks ongoing with Parma, Leoni said yes to #LFC and never needed any convincing.’

Liverpool are once again among the favourites to win the Premier League title this campaign but former Reds defender Jamie Carragher doesn’t think they will “run away with it” like last season.

Carragher said on The Overlap: “I think Liverpool is still likely to get Isak but I don’t get this narrative that Liverpool is going to run away with it.

“I think we will have a title race. If you look at history, it tells you that it’s not just about having the best players, it’s about having the best team, and making that balance right, and at the weekend (the Community Shield) it didn’t quite look right.

“I think the great thing about football is what we actually saw on Sunday with Liverpool. It didn’t look right. They probably should have lost the game in normal time when I watched it. It tells me it’s not just about spending lots of money and buying the best players, you’ve still got to manage that team and make it work and have a nice balance to it.”

On the signing of Wirtz, Carragher added: “Even in pre-season, he just looks class. He just looks like a special footballer. There were glimpses in the Community Shield as well – he’s linked up with Salah already, and he’s a good attacking player.

“He’s a Liverpool player, but I think it feels like one of those players, when someone comes to the Premier League, it feels like a star has come to the Premier League, and I think it’s going to be a great addition.

“You think of losing Kevin De Bruyne, for me, one of the greatest players we’ve ever had in the league, and hopefully this guy can take his mantle.”