Liverpool ‘level above’ Arsenal, City: Thomas Frank gives five reasons Reds are ‘best in the world’

Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes Premier League leaders Liverpool are “a level above” title challengers Arsenal and reigning champions Manchester City.

Liverpool left it late to beat the Bees on Saturday, scoring two goals in stoppage time through substitute Darwin Nunez.

Victory at the Gtech Community Stadium puts Arne Slot’s men seven points ahead of Arsenal in second.

The Reds are the strong favourites to win the title having accumulated 50 points from a possible 63 and Brentford head coach Frank believes they are on a different level to Mikel Arteta’s side.

“Yes. I think we just played City and Arsenal and now Liverpool, in a short amount of time. For me they’re a level above the two teams,” Frank said after the 2-0 loss.

“They’re complete. Their work ethic, the way they track back, are good indicators. They’re so good all over the pitch. Such a threat going forward. These are really, really good.

“It’s the best team in the Premier League and the world. They’re huge favourites to win it [the title].”

On the match, Frank added: “I thought we played a really good game against the best team in the world right now. We did a lot of things right. We defended very well. We gave the opportunities away but not too big.

“We probably lacked the final cutting edge. We had some good chances and opportunities that never became opportunities because of the last pass or touch. Their centre-backs were exceptionally good.

“It’s a deflection (for Nunez’s first goal) that drops anywhere else because he blocks the cross but it dropped perfectly for him [Trent Alexander-Arnold] to play into Nunez. Tough to take but pleased with performance.

“We always try to win the game from minute one despite who’s coming here. We knew they’d have the ball a bit more but we believed we could win the game.”

It was a huge day for Nunez, who has been unable to cement himself as a regular starter under Slot this season.

He doubled his Premier League goal tally for the season with his brace at Brentford.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, who kept his fifth clean sheet in the league this season, said: “This shows his quality and how important he [Nunez] is for this team.

“Sometimes we didn’t win games because we cannot finish that way inside of the box, but today Darwin did really well not only with the goals but with his attitude and the way he fights for every ball.

“You can say he doesn’t score too much this season, but he is working hard everyday.”

