Liverpool are keen on a trio of Bayer Leverkusen players as they look to appoint Xabi Alonso as their new manager, according to Reds journalist Neil Jones.

It was confirmed last month that Jurgen Klopp will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season after deciding he needs a break from football management.

That has opened the door for another manager to take over at the end of the season with former Reds midfielder Alonso the current favourite, while Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi is also thought to be one of the names in contention.

Bayern Munich are also hoping to appoint Alonso as their new manager after agreeing to part company with Thomas Tuchel at the end of the campaign.

But regardless of whether Alonso arrives at Anfield or not, Liverpool have Piero Hincapie, Florian Wirtz and Edmond Tapsoba in their sights ahead of the summer transfer window.

Jones wrote in his Caught Offside column: “There will be a lot of top clubs looking at this Bayer Leverkusen squad and seeing opportunities to land players of big potential in the summer.

“Liverpool are no different. They are known admirers of Piero Hincapie, and made tentative enquiries about the Ecuadorian last summer, and their scouts have, like just about every other club in Europe, been aware of Florian Wirtz for a number of years.

“Those two, in particular, are interesting cases, given their age and the high ceilings they possess. Hincapie would fit the bill as a left-sided defender – an area Liverpool have been actively looking – while Wirtz’s versatility and creativity, as well as the fact he doesn’t turn 21 until May, mark him out as one of the best young attackers in Europe.

“I think either would improve Liverpool’s squad in the summer, and I know that another Leverkusen player, Edmond Tapsoba, was liked by the Reds in the past. At 25, his best years are still very much ahead of him.”

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly decided to join Real Madrid as it was confirmed by reliable sources last week that he will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

Liverpool were also heavily linked to the France international but Jones has explained why a deal for Mbappe was never realistic for the Premier League leaders.

Jones added; “I don’t think it’s any surprise to anyone that Kylian Mbappe is heading to Real Madrid. I know there have been a few reports linking the PSG superstar with Liverpool, but as far as I’m concerned that was never a realistic option. He hasn’t been negotiating with anyone but Real Madrid.

“In fact, I was in a media briefing last week in which Jurgen Klopp was asked about the chances of Mbappe moving to Anfield, and the Reds boss basically laughed at the question.

“‘Obviously I am not involved in that,’ Klopp said, ‘but I can tell you that I would be surprised!’

“He then went on to add that: “It would be tricky for most of the top clubs I know [due to] wages, signing fee,” and then joked that it is easy for journalists to ask such questions.

“I guess the biggest surprise with regards to this story is that it has taken Mbappe so long to end up at the Bernabeu. One thing is for sure, Real look like they are going to be a formidable force in the coming seasons…”