Liverpool line up transfer merry-go-round as Saudi Arabia could fund revamp

The Saudi Pro League dartboard approach to picking targets from the Premier League has now thrown up two more Liverpool players as their next potential transfer grabs, according to reports.

The Daily Mail write that Luis Diaz and for some reason Joe Gomez are in-demand in the richly-funded league, who are for some reason always talked about in the collective rather than individual clubs, as would happen in a more credible league.

Joe Gomez and Luis Diaz wanted by Saudi Pro League clubs

A fleet of Premier League players have been connected with moves out to Saudi Arabia, and although plenty have made the journey over – largely players who are approaching the ends of their careers and are looking for a lovely payday to top up their pensions – most of those links end up coming to nothing.

Gomez and Diaz have been connected with Saudi moves before, with both players separately reported to be of interest last summer. Liverpool meanwhile turned down a very sizeable bid for Mohamed Salah towards the end of that transfer window having been left with precious little time to secure an adequate replacement.

Salah and goalkeeper Alisson have already been the subjects of renewed speculation amid claims of Saudi interest this summer.

The Mail add that Paris Saint-Germain are considering bids for Diaz and for centre-back Ibrahima Konate, though they indicate that the latter, in particular, is unlikely to happen through a combination of Liverpool’s unwillingness to let him go and the player’s lack of desire to move. Which in fairness, both seem like pretty compelling reasons.

In fact, Liverpool hope to bolster their options at centre-back this summer having been found a little light in numbers over a heavily injury-hit campaign.

Lille’s teenage prodigy Leny Yoro has constantly been linked over the past few months – with Chelsea, PSG and Real Madrid potential competition – as have young Sporting duo Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande.

Liverpool may well help fund their pursuit of new defensive options by…selling a defensive option.

Dutchman Sepp van den Berg has never quite made the grade at Anfield but has enjoyed a positive loan spell playing in the German Bundesliga for Mainz this season, raising his profile and attracting interest from Brentford, newly-promoted Southampton, Wolfsburg, and a permanent deal to take him to Mainz.

Liverpool are said to value van den Berg somewhere in the region of £20m, but unwilling to accept any bids just yet until new gaffer Arne Slot has at least had a chance to have a look at him.