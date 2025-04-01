Liverpool ‘line up’ £62.5m move for Prem star to replace ‘first player in line to leave’ Anfield

Premier League side Liverpool are hoping to sign Wolves forward Matheus Cunha in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds have had a wonderful season in the Premier League with Arne Slot guiding his side to top spot in the table after 29 matches.

Liverpool are currently 12 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal and it would take a giant collapse from the Reds – who have only lost one league match all campaign – to throw away the title now.

The main distraction in Slot’s first season has been the speculation over the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, who are all out of contract at the end of the season.

But other players could leave too with lots of speculation surrounding the future of Darwin Nunez after being left out of the starting XI for most of the season.

Jurgen Klopp gave the Uruguay international plenty of game time but Slot has only afforded the striker eight Premier League starts this term.

Discussing the futures of Nunez and Luis Diaz at Anfield, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said last month: “I was telling you earlier this week that there is a chance for Luis Diaz to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

“My information remains that Darwin Nunez is expected to leave the club in the summer, [but] for Diaz it’s not guaranteed but it is a possibility.

“It’s something that is being discussed already because there was some interest from Saudi and Diaz decided to stay at the club.”

And now Football Insider insist that Nunez ‘is the first player in line to leave Anfield at the end of the season and could push immediately for an exit’.

That could pave the way for Liverpool to make a bid for a Premier League star with the report adding that the Reds ‘are watching Wolves star Matheus Cunha ahead of a potential summer swoop’.

The report adds:

‘Cunha is being lined up as a potential replacement for Nunez after his good form with Wolves so far this season. ‘The 25-year-old signed a new contract at Molineux in February but has already announced publicly that he wants to move on in a huge development. ‘Liverpool could land the Brazil international via the £62.5million release clause inserted into his new contract with Wolves.’

In a recent interview on international duty, Nunez vowed to continue working hard and insisted he won’t throw in the towel despite being left out of Slot’s starting line-ups.

Nunez said: “I’m happy thinking about the national team, enjoying every minute with it. These are moments that you go through in football, and as I said recently, I’m not someone who throws in the towel because they don’t play. Rather, I’m going to keep working so I can play.”

Nunez added: “I know I’m not performing as well as I should. It’s difficult because when you’re doing well, like when I came on against PSG, your confidence changes, with the idea of ​​being able to break it in the next match.

“But then you get a slump, and I’m always there to help my teammates and come back to the national team. I’m strong in my head since my family always supports me, and that’s the important thing to keep working and bring joy to everyone.”