Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker “understands” Premier League leaders Liverpool are trying to sign Nottingham Forest standout Murillo.

Following the arrival of head coach Arne Slot, Liverpool had a frustrating summer transfer window as they missed out on top target Martin Zubimendi.

Despite this, Slot‘s side have made a sensational start to the 2024/25 campaign. The Dutchman has won 14 of his 16 games in charge across all competitions.

Liverpool are two points clear at the top of the Premier League and they are also the only team to win their opening four Champions League group matches.

It is not all sunshine and rainbows for Liverpool, however. Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are in their final year of their contracts and it remains to be seen whether they will extend their deals.

Liverpool are back in action on Saturday evening as they host Aston Villa at Anfield. Ahead of this game, Shearer has backed the Reds to “challenge” for the Premier League and Champions League as they are “not going to go away”.

“There’s no doubt in my mind Liverpool are challengers for that competition, because anyone going to Anfield will have a really, really tough game,” Shearer said on The Rest is Football podcast.

“When you’ve got that backing [from the crowd] and you can back it up with very, very good players.

“They’re not going to go away Liverpool and they’re one of the favourites for that competition, I really believe that. And for the Premier League.”

However, Shearer’s “one tiny worry” is he fears Liverpool would struggle if Van Dijk and/or Ibrahima Konate gets injured. In response, Lineker claimed they are looking to sign Murillo, who was reportedly rated at £60m in the summer.

“The one tiny worry would be if one of those two [Liverpool] centre-halves were to get injured,” Shearer said.

“I understand they’re after Murillo from Forest,” Lineker claimed . “They’ve been linked with him anyway.”

Shearer added: “Right, interesting. Well those two at Forest have done really well as well this season, it’s one of the reasons why Forest are flying high in the Premier League.”

Speaking after Nottm Forest’s impressive 3-0 win against West Ham last weekend, Ian Wright admitted Murillo is one of his “favourite players”

“The way they defended, you know, he’s getting to be one of my favourite players to watch, Murillo at the back for Forest,” Wright said.

“He’s so good, he’s so good on the ball. He’s passing out of defence, he’s very good.”