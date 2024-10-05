Liverpool lineup: Three starters drop out after Slot hints ‘£10m question’ is key to winning PL title

Head coach Arne Slot has rested three key Liverpool players for their trip to face Premier League rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Under Slot, Liverpool have made a record-breaking start to the 2024/25 season as they have won eight of their nine matches across all competitions.

The Reds beat Bologna at Anfield in the Champions League group stages in midweek and they are back in action on Saturday afternoon against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Slot has named his starting XI for Liverpool’s trip to Palace and has opted to rest three of his standout performers.

Andy Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz have dropped to the bench, while Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo have come into Slot’s first XI.

Slot’s other change from Liverpool’s XI against Bologna sees Diogo Jota come in for Darwin Nunez. Summer signing Federico Chiesa and goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher are not fit enough to make the squad.

Liverpool’s full XI against Palace is as follows: Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Mo Salah.

Reported Liverpool target Adam Wharton starts for Palace against the Reds. Oliver Glasner has selected Dean Henderson, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Guehi, Maxence Lacroix, Daniel Muñoz, Adam Wharton, Jefferson Lerma, Tyrick Mitchell, Ismaila Sarr, Eddie Nketiah and Eberechi Eze.

Liverpool’s immense start to the season suggests they could be a potential Premier League title contender, but Arsenal and Man City are considered the favourites.

Earlier this week, Slot claimed Liverpool’s away form will be key to their potential success in the title race.

He said: “If you are purely looking at it from a data point of view then it was a 10-point difference to City [on away points collected]. If you look at the home form of both teams then the £10m question is why is this?

“I think there are areas we have to improve and that is why it is so important to take control over every game, not only the home games but the away ones too. Just to be very dominant in away games that is why I wasn’t very happy with the first 20 minutes at Wolves.”

Slot also thinks his creative players need to create more chances for Liverpool’s attackers.

“It’s the challenge that the staff always have, to bring the best out of the individual. We have to find the best position for Diogo [Jota] and Darwin [Nunez],” Slot said.

“It’s what I have to do. Yes he didn’t score in his last game due to offside.

“If I’m completely honest, most goals have come from our wingers. Diogo scored two against West Ham from the ten position.

“It’s something to look at, not scoring from our striker.”