Liverpool-linked Mbappe causes ‘internal war’ with £112m Arsenal, Chelsea target the main ‘alternative’

According to reports, Paris-Saint Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe is causing an ‘internal war’ amid interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Is anyone sick of the Mbappe transfer saga yet? I know I am.

French outlet Foot Mercato wrongly claimed Mbappe – who is due to be out of contract in the summer – has agreed to join La Liga giants Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of this season as the World Cup winner has seemingly not yet decided his future.

Earlier this week, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi expressed his desire to keep Mbappe, who is the “best player in the world”.

“For me, he is the best player in the world, that’s the truth at this moment in time,” Al-Khelaifi told RMC Sport.

“I have a good relationship with Kylian, he is a big player, personality and man. He said after the Trophee du Champions game, he has an agreement with me. I don’t want to get it out there.

“He knows what it is. He’s 25 years old, still young but the best player in the world. He’s going to win lots of trophies with the club and with the national team too. For the next ten years or so.

“I don’t want to talk about money and what the agreement is about. It’s not an agreement about money.

“It’s a gentleman’s agreement between the player, the president of the club, the sporting director and the coach. It’s more than just a signed agreement.

“Listen, I won’t hide anything. I absolutely want Kylian to stay. Absolutely. For me, the best player in the world is him and the best thing for Kylian is PSG.”

Along with Real Madrid, Premier League giants Liverpool have been consistently linked with Mbappe of late as he is reported being eyed as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

According to Football Transfers, Liverpool’s main competitors in the race to land Mbappe – Real Madrid – are facing an ‘internal war’ over the France international, with some arguing that they would be better off signing £112m Arsenal and Chelsea target Victor Osimhen. The report explains.