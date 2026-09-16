Trent Alexander-Arnold is said to have emerged as a potential re-signing for Liverpool after becoming the “fall guy” and getting booed by Real Madrid fans.

The Reds have failed to replace Alexander-Arnold since he left for Real over a year. Conor Bradley’s injuries have meant he’s been unable to find the level it’s felt he can, while Jeremie Frimpong has been miles off it, especially this season.

Loan centre-back Ronald Araujo has played at right-back this season, highlighting the struggles faced by Liverpool.

But with Alexander-Arnold far from a fan favourite at Real, with the media tearing into him and the fans booing him, there could be an opportunity for him to return.

Reports in Spain suggest he has emerged as a potential re-signing at Liverpool, amid their struggles at right-back and Alexander-Arnold’s status at Real after the summer signing of Denzel Dumfries.

While some Reds fans would protest the decision to bring back the right-back after he left his boyhood club for Real, given their current struggles at right-back, if he found form again, he’d surely be a welcome addition.

If not, though, fans would question why the club allowed a player who ditched them to come back way below the level he left at.

Trent Alexander-Arnold the fall guy at Real Madrid

The defender is no stranger to being booed – it happened in his final few games at Liverpool after his departure was confirmed.

But European football expert Andy Brassell has told talkSPORT the defender is in a tough spot at Real Madrid.

He said: “Real Madrid have been here a million times before. And really, who’s the fall guy for that? Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“Now, you can be standing there if you’re him going, ‘Getting booed off isn’t that bad. It happened to Cristiano Ronaldo and he scored more than a goal a game for nine years, so I must be doing something right.’

“It’s because he’s been put in this really, really difficult position.

“I know he has pretensions to play in midfield long-term. Maybe that’s his best chance of getting a game. But I think they would have been better doing that in a game against a Rayo Vallecano.

“They did it against Inter because they didn’t have an option, because they had three midfielders out with injury and suspension. That was a huge problem for them.

“I felt really sorry for Trent Alexander-Arnold, he was stuck in a spot that he didn’t deserve to be in.”

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