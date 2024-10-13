Liverpool linked with £25.1m summer move for potential Virgil van Dijk successor

Promising Spanish under-21 international Cristhian Mosquera is on Liverpool’s wishlist as they consider their long-term plans for a post-Virgil van Dijk world, it has been claimed.

Spanish outlet Fichajes report that a number of elite clubs around Europe are keeping tabs on the 20 year old centre-back, who has been a regular in the Valencia side since the beginning of last season season and was part of the Spain side that won gold at this summer’s Olympics.

That includes domestic rivals Atletico Madrid, reigning Serie A champions Inter, and current Premier League table-toppers Liverpool, whose talismanic captain is set to go out of contract in the summer.

Talks between van Dijk and the Reds are said to be ongoing, with Jarell Quansah recently signing a new deal and Ibrahima Konate reported to be close to agreeing terms for an extended stay at Anfield.

Fichajes add that Mosquera is valued around €30m (£25.1m) and that the club’s current financial situation could be used to try and twist their arm into agreeing to a sale, despite his importance to the side – but suggest that their position may depend somewhat on what kind of shape they are in when the January transfer window opens.

Valencia have had a poor start to the new campaign and currently find themselves in the relegation zone with just one win and three draws from their first six games. Their defensive record is not too dreadful – they’ve conceded 13 times – but have had real trouble finding the net at the other end, registering just five strikes so far.

Third-placed and undefeated Atletico are said to be the most keen on Mosquera’s services, despite having – predictably – the best defensive record in the division. Their goals for and against is the exact mirror image of Valencia’s: 13 scored and five conceded.

Liverpool and Inter are however said to be keeping tabs on Mosquera’s situation with a view to a potential move next summer. Mosquera is under contract at Valencia until summer 2026.

Valencia appear keen to talk up the youngster, boasting on their club site last month that Mosquera was featured pretty high in the rankings for the Golden Boy Football Benchmark Index – a ranking of players aged 21 or under playing in UEFA competition.

Mosquera currently ranks 15th, with Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and PSG’s Joao Neves battling it out for top spot. Current Premier League starlets Alejandro Garnacho (3rd), Kobbie Mainoo (6th), Leny Yoro (7th), Rico Lewis (9th) and Adam Wharton (13th) all sit ahead of Mosquera.

