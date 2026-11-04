Liverpool star ‘livid’ with ‘awful’ teammate as Reds destroyed for three ‘soft’ goals

Liverpool conceded three “soft” goals in their defeat to Fenerbahce on Wednesday and one Reds star was “livid” with his “awful” teammate.

The impressive Trey Nyoni gave Liverpool the lead through a deflected volley from the edge of the box before Mason Greenwood drew the hosts level from a free-kick.

Alexander Isak put Liverpool back in front in the second half with a header off the bench, but Archie Brown and Vedat Muriqi scored in quick succession to earn a deserved victory for the Turkish side.

READ: Alisson and Jacquet pathetic in Liverpool defeat as Nyoni vs Kante battle decided

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola will be hugely disappointed with all three goals, starting with Greenwood’s free-kick, which went in via a deflection off Jeremy Jacquet, who turned his back in the wall.

“He gets a break, doesn’t he? I think the goalkeeper will not be too happy with his wall,” Ally McCoist said on TNT Sports. “Does somebody turn their back on it?

“It’s the perfect answer. It’s Jacquet and he’s livid, does he turn his back? He certainly does, you’ve got to face it.

“The goalkeeper is livid, absolutely livid and with justification as well. He’s (Jacquet) side on for someone who has had a good start to the season.”

Analysing the incident at half-time, Karen Carney was in agreement. “Alisson was fuming. Rightly so. You can’t turn Jacquet. I don’t even know if it was going in.”

Ex-Liverpool star Steve McManaman added: “That’s self-inflicted; that’s an awful goal,” he said.

“A big gap in the wall. It bounces off the big, tough centre-half turning his back. It should never ever happen. That’s a poor goal.”

Fenerbahce’s second equaliser came as Liverpool slept from a short corner and Cody Gakpo flicked N’Golo Kante’s header over his own goalkeeper before Brown sneaked in at the back post off Dominik Szoboszlai’s shoulder.

“It is a lack of communication between Alisson and Gakpo,” McCoist said. “It leaves Brown with a simple task at the back post.

“Alisson gets caught in no man’s land. Szoboszlai completely switches off as well and Brown sneaks in. He has to be aware of the players around him. Poor header from Gakpo and it’s a tap in.”

While it wasn’t clear who out of Gakpo or Alisson was to blame for the second, the Brazilian goalkeeper must bear the brunt of the criticism for the winner.

Jacquet didn’t get off the ground, but the ball was in the air for an age from Brown’s cross and Alisson inexplicably left his defenders to it.

“The ball is in the air a long time – the goalkeeper has to come for that!” McCoist added after the goal. “It is up there a long time. Jacquet doesn’t cover himself in glory but it is a brilliant header.”

Former Liverpool full-back Stephen Warnock was similarly critical on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“That was the softest goal yet,” the ex-defender said. “There is no physical challenge by a Liverpool player when the ball came in – they were far too weak – and why is Alisson not coming out to claim it?”