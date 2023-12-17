Liverpool loanee plotting ‘shock return’ to former club as ‘unhappy’ Klopp plans January recall

Fulham are interested in re-signing Liverpool playmaker Fabio Carvalho in January with his RB Leipzig loan expected to end, according to reports.

Carvalho joined the Cottagers at the age of 11 in July 2014 and came through the youth ranks before making his first-team debut in September 2020.

His impressive performances in west London earned him a £7million move to Liverpool at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Minutes were hard to come by in his debut season at Anfield. He only played 11 minutes in the Premier League after October.

A move to Leipzig in the summer was supposed to help Carvalho’s development but he has once again struggled to nail down a starting spot.

The 21-year-old has only started one of Leipzig’s 15 Bundesliga matches this term and has zero goal contributions in 14 appearances across all competitions.

There has been talk of the Portuguese youngster’s loan in Germany ending prematurely in January, though it is unlikely that he will have more opportunities to play back at his parent club.

READ MORE: Arsenal legend claims Arteta favourite gets ‘nowhere near’ Liverpool star who is ‘mind-blowing’

Another loan is the most likely scenario for Carvalho and Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Liverpool are eager to terminate the loan, with Leipzig hopeful of keeping hold of the player until the end of the season.

Romano wrote on X: “RB Leipzig spoke to Liverpool again as they have expressed desire to keep Fabio Carvalho and have said he’s regarded highly.

“Liverpool insist on his return from loan — as he’s a big part of future plans and gametime is most important, key factor for Fabio this season.”

And if Liverpool recall Carvalho and put him on the loan market, his former club Fulham are believed to be at the front of the queue to land him.

According to the Mirror, ‘Liverpool want to recall’ the 21-year-old, who ‘is open to a shock return to’ Marco Silva’s side.

The Reds have started discussions with Leipzig with Jurgen Klopp ‘unhappy with his lack of minutes’.

Unfortunately for Klopp and Fulham, the German side ‘have reaffirmed that the 21-year-old remains part of their plans for the remainder of the campaign even though the deal does not include a permanent transfer clause’.

While Carvalho is ‘open’ to re-joining his former side, who are also interested in making the deal happen.

Leipzig failed in a £10m bid to sign Carvalho on a permanent basis in the summer but the Reds rejected the offer as Klopp still values the young winger for the long term.

Liverpool 10-1 Man Utd: Combined XI dominated by Reds with Nunez picked over Hojlund